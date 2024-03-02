How to get Primordium gun buddy in Valorant

Riot Games has finally introduced the new Primordium gun buddy for Valorant. This item is part of the Primordium bundle, which will be released alongside the Episode 8 Act 2 update. With a primordial theme and inspired by dark fantasies, this will definitely be one of the best collections to be released in 2024.

Similar to the other weapon skins, the Primordium gun buddy depicts the reign of the outer world and its demonic creatures. This article will tell players how to obtain this item.

Purchasing the Primordium gun buddy from the Valorant store

Expand Tweet

The Primordium gun buddy looks like a fiery claw of a primordial, demonic bird of prey. Moreover, its steel-like facade and burning ember represent the oppression and tyranny associated with the outer worlds.

Here are some simple steps to follow to acquire the Primodium gun buddy from the Valorant store:

Open the Riot client and log in by providing the proper credentials.

Navigate to the Store section from the main menu.

Select the Featured tab and select the Primordium bundle.

Navigate through the available items until you find Primordium gun buddy.

Hit the Purchase button after ensuring you have at least 475 VP on your account.

In case you want to use the item, go to the Collections tab, and equip it from the in-game Gun Buddy section.

Players need to remember that this Primordium cosmetic is a part of the exclusive limited-time bundle. Hence, this gun buddy will be only available to players for about two weeks after the collection's launch. However, the developers might include it in-game for purchase from the Accessories section later.

Primordium bundle items and their price

Besides the aforementioned gun buddy, Riot is offering a plethora of unique weapon skins and cosmetic sets with the Primordium bundle. The whole collection will be available for players at a price of 8,700 VP. Moreover, if you want to buy these cosmetics individually, here’s how much each item will cost you:

Primordium Vandal - 2,175 VP

Primordium Phantom - 2,175 VP

Primordium Spectre - 2,175 VP

Primordium Shorty - 2,175 VP

Primordium Player Card - 375 VP

Primordium Spray - 325 VP

To read more articles about Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant, click on any of the links below:

How to get Blades of Primodia || How to get Primordium player card || Primordium bundle price