Valorant Primordium skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more 

Valorant Primordium skin collection will be added to the game's vast list of exquisite cosmetics. This new cosmetic set has an earthy origin, with blazing lava and flames providing it with an otherworldly charm. This premium skinline will be introduced into the game with the upcoming Episode 8 Act 2 update, along with many other goodies, such as a brand-new Battle Pass.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the Primordium skin collection and all that it brings with its massive collection. For a detailed brief, read below.

Valorant Primordium skin collection release date

Expand Tweet

Valorant Primordium skin collection will debut with the launch of Episode 8 Act 2 on March 5, 2024 (March 6, 2024, for Asia and other eastern countries). A detailed list of region-specific release dates will be provided below:

Asia Pacific: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 13:00 PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 13:00 PT. Brazil: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 06:00 PT. Europe: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 20:00 PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 20:00 PT. Korea: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 14:00 PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 14:00 PT. Latin America: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

Servers will go down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT. North America: Servers will go down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT

After successfully updating your game after the prescribed maintenance period, you can get your hands on the latest skinline in the game.

All weapons skins in Valorant Primordium skin collection

Expand Tweet

Valorant Primordium skin collection will feature cosmetics for the following weapons:

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Blades of Primordia (Melee)

Furthermore, you get access to the following variants and customization options upon purchasing this bundle:

Weapons Levels

Level 1 - Custom Model

Custom Model Level 2 - Custom firing sounds and muzzle flash visual effects

Custom firing sounds and muzzle flash visual effects Level 3 - Custom visual effects and audio for all actions (equip, reload, and inspect), heating and cooldown effect visible as the player fires the gun

Custom visual effects and audio for all actions (equip, reload, and inspect), heating and cooldown effect visible as the player fires the gun Level 4 - Custom Kill Banner (kill sound) and Finisher

Weapon Variants

Variant 1 - Green variant (finisher VFX also changes)

- Green variant (finisher VFX also changes) Variant 2 - Blue variant (finisher VFX also changes)

- Blue variant (finisher VFX also changes) Variant 3 - Gold variant (finisher VFX also changes)

Melee Levels

Level 1 - Custom model and brand new animation set (dual swords) for equip, inspect, and swipes; also a unique running animation

- Custom model and brand new animation set (dual swords) for equip, inspect, and swipes; also a unique running animation Level 2 - New inspect and attack animations (right click) animations, plus added visual effects and audio on all actions

Melee Variants

Variant 1 - Green variant

- Green variant Variant 2 - Blue variant

- Blue variant Variant 3 - Gold variant

Price

The Valorant Primordium skin collection has been priced at 8700 Valorant Points (VP), sticking to its traditional pricing route for Legendary bundles. Naturally, we expect individual weapons skins to be priced at 2175 VP.

Upon purchasing the entire bundle, you can access player cards, sprays, and a gun buddy, exclusive to this weapon skin collection.

For more Valorant news, check these links below:

Is the Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass worth buying? || Primordium skin collection cost || Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass release date