When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue end?

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue started on January 10, 2024, and is the first competitive phase of the year. However, it is set to end soon, with the next Act scheduled for March 4 or 5, 2024, depending on your server region. Since the timings vary, it can often be confusing for players to figure out when the ongoing act and its competitive queue will end. However, this information is crucial for players looking to make the most out of what remains of this Act.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue end date and time for all regions

Here is a detailed region-wise breakdown of the closing time of the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue:

Asia Pacific : The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT. Brazil : The competitive queue will end on March 4, 2024, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will end on March 4, 2024, at 23:00 PT. Europe : The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 13:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 13:00 PT. Korea : The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will end on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT. Latin America : The competitive queue will end on March 4, 2024, at 23:00 PT.

: The competitive queue will end on March 4, 2024, at 23:00 PT. North America: The competitive queue will end on March 4, 2024, at 23:00 PT.

Note that you can enter the queue for a ranked match till the last moment, after which the mode will be disabled till the Episode 8 Act 2 patch drops. Any progress you make till then will be added to your MMR, which in turn will affect your rank next season.

When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 ranked queue start?

After the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue is disabled, you won't be able to play ranked matches for approximately seven to nine hours. The competitive mode for Episode 8 Act 2 will go live immediately after you download the new patch.

The approximate timing (depending on how long the server maintenance lasts) for that is as follows:

Asia Pacific: March 5, 2024, at 15:00 PT.

March 5, 2024, at 15:00 PT. Brazil: March 5, 2024, at 08:00 PT.

March 5, 2024, at 08:00 PT. Europe: March 5, 2024, at 22:00 PT.

March 5, 2024, at 22:00 PT. Korea: March 5, 2024, at 15:00 PT.

March 5, 2024, at 15:00 PT. Latin America: March 5, 2024, at 08:00 PT.

March 5, 2024, at 08:00 PT. North America: March 5, 2024, at 08:00 PT.

