How to get Primordium player card in Valorant

With the advent of the most-awaited Episode 8 Act 2 in Valorant, a Primordium player card has debuted in the Valorant scene. It’ll be a part of the upcoming Primordium Skin collection, an exclusive tier bundle. In addition to the alluring player card in the bundle, the developers are offering other in-game skins and cosmetics featuring vandal, shorty, gun buddy, and more.

This article will give in-depth details about getting the Primordium player card in the upcoming Episode 8 Act 2 of Valorant.

Purchasing the Primordium player card from in Valorant Store

Expand Tweet

After the successful release of the MK.VII bundle in Valorant, players were eagerly waiting for a new bundle with some fresh ideas to approach in-game. Hence, the Valorant developers have provided the community with a unique bundle based on the themes of Dark Fantasy, Monster, and Lava. The skins inside the bundle showcase an organic design featuring monsters/creatures infused with the guns.

The Primordium player card embellishes the core theme, inspired by lava, rock, and demonic creatures. Additionally, like any other exclusive bundles, players can get their hands on this beautiful player card only after purchasing the card individually or the whole bundle.

Let’s take a look into the process of obtaining the player card in-game:

Open Riot Client and input the correct credentials to log in smoothly.

Navigate Valorant and open it.

Upon opening, navigate to the top section of Valorant’s main menu and look for Store .

. Select the option titled Featured and enter the Primordium bundle section.

and enter the Primordium bundle section. Scroll through the options showcasing on your screen and navigate to the Primordium player card.

Ensure you have at least 375VP (Valorant Points) available in your account.

Click on Purchase Item and finish the further procedures.

and finish the further procedures. After buying that, to showcase this player card, go to the Collections tab and select the player card from the available options in Valorant.

By following these steps, you can obtain the Primordium player card without facing any obstacles.

Expand Tweet

Apart from this exclusive player card, the Primordium bundle features

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Blades of Primordia (Melee skin)

The abovementioned Primordium bundle will cost 8700 VP. However, if players want to get a particular skin instead of buying the whole bundle, they can obtain it for 2175 VP. Besides these pricy skins, the developers have made a spray and a gun buddy available for a low price of 325 VP and 475VP.

To read more articles about Valorant, click here:

All VCT Capsules || Valorant patch 8.03 || Best Valorant players 2020 vs 2024