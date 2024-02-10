Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle leaked: Everything we know so far

Several leakers have revealed the existence of the Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle in game files during PBE testing for patch 8.03. This bundle is expected to feature cosmetic upgrades for key weapons, possibly including a completely new melee skin design. Riot Games recently launched new bundles like Xerofang and Kuronami to great success. The upcoming MK.VII Liberty skin bundle is also expected to leave fans buzzing.

Leaked Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle expected to be released soon

Valorant MK. VII Liberty skin bundle data (Image via @VALORANTLeaksEN )

The Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle was leaked shortly after the game's 8.03 PBE cycle launched on February 9, 2024. The image above details the identity and contents of this upcoming skin collection, which were leaked by reliable dataminer @VALORANTLeaksEN.

The leaked data suggests that the bundle may include skins for several popular guns, including the Vandal, Guardian, Judge, and Operator. These weapons are widely used by players, making the developer's decision to offer enticing skins for them a smart choice.

In addition to offering a range of diverse weapon skins, the bundle will include the MK.VII Liberty 'Combat Knife.' This melee skin's name has piqued the curiosity of skin enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its design.

While dagger, butterfly, and karambit-style animations are favored among fans for melee skins, the new Combat Knife could introduce a completely fresh animation for this weapon type, potentially adding a unique and exciting element to the game's arsenal of skins.

Despite no official skin designs being announced or leaked at the time of writing, fans are speculating about various aspects of this skin collection. The main focus of speculation is whether the Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle will have a realistic appearance similar to the fan-favorite Recon collection.

The Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle is anticipated to have three variants in addition to the default option: Desert, Tundra, and Sea. Based on these variants, it is evident that these new skins are intended to resemble realistic combat gear.

Furthermore, the cosmetics will feature one level of upgradeable effects, suggesting that they may be part of the affordable skin collection tier, namely the Deluxe Edition (DE) bundles.

Riot Games has yet to announce a release date for this skin line officially. However, since the PBE for the next patch (8.04) is set to roll out on March 1, 2024, we can say that the Valorant MK.VII Liberty skin bundle might be released in the latter part of February before the patch 8.04.

