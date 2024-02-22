Valorant patch 8.03 official notes (February 21): Agent Updates, Esports feature updates, bug fixes, and more

The long-awaited patch 8.03 of Valorant is now live on official servers. It consists of interesting changes, including some Agents, Breach and Chamber, bug fixes, map updates, and a major store update. The developers have unveiled the VCT Team capsules, which are definitely the major attraction of this patch.

Alongside these, the developers have also made some quality-of-life tweaks and a minor performance update. Read on for a summary of the official patch 8.03.

Valorant patch 8.03 official notes (February 21, 2024)

1) Agent Updates

Breach

Developers have updated Breach’s voice lines and added interaction lines with Deadlock, Gekko, and Harbor in Valorant.

Chamber

Focusing on the current pros and cons of the Sentinel role here are the changes of Chamber, made by the Valorant developers:

Headhunter (Q)

Price decreased 150 >>> 100

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased 0.7 >>> 0.9

2) Esports Feature Updates

Teams Tab

You can purchase bundles and support your favorite team from within Esports Hub.

You can preview each Team Capsule Bundle on their respective team page.

Performance Updates

Streamlined the time from launch to the main menu appearing by removing stalls from that flow. This landed in Patch 8.02.

4) Store Update

Esports Store

The Esports Store is live!

Support your favorite team with the VCT Team Capsules, accessible through a new Esports Store tab.

Teams will earn 50% of profits from their respective Capsules.

Each capsule contains a Classic, Gun Buddy, Player Card, and Spray.

5) Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where Agents would look like they were still nearsighted in 3rd person for a short period of time if they destroyed Reyna’s Leer (C) right after it became shootable.

Competitive

Fixed an issue where in the end-of-game summary, kills per round was incorrectly rounding up in Valorant.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue in the scoreboard tab with Ultimate Charges being covered by very long usernames.

Maps

Sunset

Adjusted fence in A Elbow to fix an issue when shooting through the top section.

Fixed a bug where you could jump to the top of the phone booth in A Lobby.

Fixed a bug that allowed Attackers to break Cypher’s Trapwires (C) in B Main from Mid.

Premier

Fixed an issue in some regions where the Zone displayed in Standings did not match the one selected.

