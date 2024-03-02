Valorant's Primordium skin collection: Release date and time for all regions

Valorant's Primordium skin collection is one of the greatest highlights of Episode 8 Act 2. With every new Act, Riot Games introduces a grand cosmetic, which often paves the way for great skin lines coming to the game. Taking inspiration from dark fantasy and primordial themes, Valorant's Primordium skin collection showcases unique artwork and design centered around flowing lava and dancing flames.

This article will provide players with an in-depth look into Valorant's Primordium skin collection and further provide an accurate list of its release date and time for all regions.

When will Valorant's Primordium skin collection collection become available?

Valorant's Primordium skin collection will be released globally with the launch of the Episode 8 Act 2 patch. The latest patch will be released at different times worldwide and, depending on your region, might reach you on March 5, 2024, or March 6, 2024.

Below is a list of region-specific dates and times for server downtime; refer to it for an accurate understanding of when the update will arrive in your region:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 13:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 6, 2024, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 5, 2024, at 06:00 PT.

As the servers become functional, you can queue up your download for the latest patch. Players must note that it might take up to three to four hours for the servers to go live, and only upon these servers becoming active will they be able to queue up the update for Episode 8 Act 2.

After successfully updating your game, you will have access to Valorant’s Primordium Skin collection and any other goodies that come along with it, such as the new Battle Pass, other cosmetic bundles, and more.

This exclusive new bundle will feature cosmetics for the following weapons:

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Blades of Primordia

Furthermore, you also get access to unique equipable items, such as:

1 Player card

1 Spray (animated with VFX and sound)

1 Gun Buddy

