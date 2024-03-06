With the release of Valorant’s latest Primordium bundle and the new Act 2 of Episode 8, players have observed some bugs and called the game “pay to win.” For Valorant enthusiasts, this controversy has become a lightning rod of debate, with some voices in the community suggesting that the game’s latest cosmetic extend beyond mere aesthetics, potentially tipping the scale of victory in favor of those willing to open their wallets.

Popular Valorant streamer FlowAscending revealed the glitch in an X post and commented by tagging Valorant:

"Valorant is officially a pay to win game..."

This article highlights why Valorant players call the game "pay to win" after the release of the latest skin bundle

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why do Valorant players call the game "pay to win" after the release of the latest skin bundle?

The phenomenon of "pay to win" has been observed in Valorant very early when they offered skins at a high cost. There is a perception among players that the use of weapon skins leads to better recoil management and easier headshot kills, while default skins result in uncontrollable recoil and missed shots.

This has raised concerns among gaming enthusiasts about the potential importance of such practices.

In a recent X post, a user named FlowAscending revealed the potential advantages of certain skins in online matches. They shared a video that compared the running speeds of two players, one using a default knife and the other using a Primordium knife.

The player with the Primordium knife appeared to run faster than the other player.

A user named Magical Elly commented that the glitch should be patched.

@iamraven07 commented that Riot Games will patch the glitch only after the bundle is out of the store. Additionally, they said that they would patch the glitch only after selling the bundles to every player.

One of the users, @aaronramos_, asked if Riot Games keeps the glitch in the game.

With a bit of humor in the conversation, @victorlimak commented:

"Imagine Neon running with the Primordium knife"

However, another user named Josh Pearl asked if every knife had its own passive ability.

All the reactions sparked a discussion in the Valorant community about the "pay to win" concept, the fairness of in-game items, and their potential glitch impact on gameplay.

The Primodium bundle costs 8700 Valorant Point (VP), with gun skin costing 2175 VP, and the knife, Blades of Primordia, costs 4350 VP, equivalent to $48.28. Due to the aggressive pricing, some players cannot purchase skins and take advantage.

After analyzing the video, it has become evident that skin comes with a glitch by which players gain a certain level of advantage, putting those unable to afford it at a disadvantage.

Players hope Riot Games will take the feedback seriously and respond with updates and patches that will ensure the elimination of all glitches and promote fairness and equality among all players, thus preserving balance within the game.

