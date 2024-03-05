Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5): Premier updates, esports features, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 7.08 for March 5, 2024, is set to bring forth Episode 8 Act 2 into the game. While there isn't an extensive list of updates planned for Valorant patch 7.08, players will be greeted with a new wave of changes implemented for Premier. Riot Games is known for its tendency to issue frequent balance updates for Agents. However, it seems like Episode 8 Act 2 eludes any prominent Agent kit updates.

This article will provide a deeper insight into Valorant patch 7.08 official notes and any other related aspects. For a detailed brief, read below.

Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5, 2024)

1) Modes Updates

Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.

2) Premier Updates

A new Stage of Premier starts! Here’s what’s new:

No more enrollment! You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage.

Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, update whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.

Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match of the Stage.

Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in queue a long time).

You can only play 2 matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.

Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.

3) Esports Features

Masters Madrid is right around the corner, and we have a few updates for the Esports Hub:

As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules and the new format.

You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.

4) Bug fixes

Agent

Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.

Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.

Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage's Barrier Orb (C).

Esports Features

Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.

Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Premier

Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.

5) Known Issues

Premier

A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation - feel free to create at any time in the Stage!

