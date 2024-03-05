Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5): Premier updates, esports features, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 7.08 for March 5, 2024, is set to bring forth Episode 8 Act 2 into the game. While there isn't an extensive list of updates planned for Valorant patch 7.08, players will be greeted with a new wave of changes implemented for Premier. Riot Games is known for its tendency to issue frequent balance updates for Agents. However, it seems like Episode 8 Act 2 eludes any prominent Agent kit updates.
This article will provide a deeper insight into Valorant patch 7.08 official notes and any other related aspects. For a detailed brief, read below.
Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5, 2024)
1) Modes Updates
- Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.
2) Premier Updates
A new Stage of Premier starts! Here’s what’s new:
- No more enrollment! You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage.
- Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, update whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.
- Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match of the Stage.
- Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in queue a long time).
- You can only play 2 matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.
- Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.
3) Esports Features
Masters Madrid is right around the corner, and we have a few updates for the Esports Hub:
- As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules and the new format.
- You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.
4) Bug fixes
Agent
- Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.
- Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.
- Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage's Barrier Orb (C).
Esports Features
- Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.
- Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).
Premier
- Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.
5) Known Issues
Premier
- A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation - feel free to create at any time in the Stage!
That's all for Valorant patch 7.08. For the latest news, check these links below:
