  • Valorant
  Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5): Premier updates, esports features, bug fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Mar 05, 2024 14:47 GMT
Valorant new patch ntoes
KAY/O in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant patch 7.08 for March 5, 2024, is set to bring forth Episode 8 Act 2 into the game. While there isn't an extensive list of updates planned for Valorant patch 7.08, players will be greeted with a new wave of changes implemented for Premier. Riot Games is known for its tendency to issue frequent balance updates for Agents. However, it seems like Episode 8 Act 2 eludes any prominent Agent kit updates.

This article will provide a deeper insight into Valorant patch 7.08 official notes and any other related aspects. For a detailed brief, read below.

Valorant patch 7.08 official notes (March 5, 2024)

1) Modes Updates

  • Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.

2) Premier Updates

A new Stage of Premier starts! Here’s what’s new:

  • No more enrollment! You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage.
  • Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, update whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.
  • Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match of the Stage.
  • Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in queue a long time).
  • You can only play 2 matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.
  • Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.

3) Esports Features

Masters Madrid is right around the corner, and we have a few updates for the Esports Hub:

  • As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules and the new format.
  • You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.

4) Bug fixes

Agent

  • Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.
  • Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.
  • Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage's Barrier Orb (C).

Esports Features

  • Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.
  • Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.

Gameplay Systems

  • Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Premier

  • Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.

5) Known Issues

Premier

  • A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation - feel free to create at any time in the Stage!

