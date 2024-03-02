Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass release date for Mumbai (India) server

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 will kick off in the coming days. Like the previous Act, this one will also bring with it an exciting Battlepass featuring weapon skins, gun buddies, and sprays.

The upcoming Valortant update, Episode 8 Act 2, will be released on March 5, 2024. However, it's important to note that the release time may vary for different regions. If you play on the Mumbai server in India, you will receive the update on March 6, 2024. Read on for a brief overview.

Release date for Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass in Mumbai (India) server

To facilitate the arrival of the patch, Valorant's servers will go down for maintenance a few hours before the new Act is released. Players can only play custom matches with friends without gains in RR (Rank Rating). On March 6, 2024, the Mumbai (India) server will undergo maintenance. After the servers go back up, gamers can download and install Episode 8 Act 2.

What new skins are coming with Valorant Episode 8 Act 2?

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass weapon skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Battlepass bundle offers various rewards and cosmetics specifically designed to enhance the gameplay experience. By purchasing the Battlepass, players can obtain a collection of weapon skins, player cards, sprays, Radianite points, and gun buddies at a more affordable price.

Moreover, the Primordium Collection is a new skinline that takes inspiration from ancient beings of lava and bedlam. It has been designed to introduce a lava theme that flows with increasing intensity the more a player fires. It also introduces a new dual sword called the Blades of Primordia, with unique attack, running, and equip animations.

Primordium Collection (Image via Riot Games)

Moreover, players can look forward to discovering a finisher easter egg that transports them to another world per finisher variant, as well as custom firing sounds. The collection will include weapons like the Vandal, Phantom, Spectre, Shorty, and new dual swords.

Check out more Valorant articles here:

When does the Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 competitive queue end? || Valorant Xerofang bundle: All skins revealed || Best Viper Walls on Split in Valorant (February 2024) || Valorant Outlaw weapon guide