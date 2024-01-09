When are Valorant servers coming back from maintenance? Patch 8.0 Episode 8 Act 1 downtime revealed

Valorant servers will be down for maintenance for a while today, January 9, 2024, before Patch 8.0 containing the Episode 8 Act 1 content update is released. Therefore, if you try logging into Riot Games' character-based shooting title, you might not be able to.

Thankfully, the maintenance schedule is uniform, although it happens at varying times in different regions of the world. This article will clarify everything you need to know about the server downtime before Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 kicks off.

Valorant patch 8.0 Episode 8 Act 1 server maintenance schedule for all regions

According to the game's official service status page, the Valorant servers will be taken down at the following timings for patch 8.0 drops:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 1 pm PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 1 pm PDT. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 6 am PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 6 am PDT. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 8 pm PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 8 pm PDT. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 1 pm PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 1 pm PDT. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 6 am PDT.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 6 am PDT. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on January 9, 2024, at 6 am PDT.

Following this, it will take approximately two to four hours for servers to come back online. Once this happens, you can log into the game and enjoy all the new content, including the Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass, Kuronami skin collection, and Agent and map updates.

The new Battlepass will feature the Tactiplay, Guardrail, and Fiber Optic skinlines covering various weapons. The new premium skin bundle has some unprecedented animations, finishers, and other special effects.

As far as Agent changes and map updates go, Killjoy is getting nerfed, while Deadlock's abilities will get stronger after this update. Additionally, Icebox is returning and will replace Haven in the current map pool. You can check the extensive Valorant Patch 8.0 for more details.

Overall, this appears to be a promising phase in the game, and it will be interesting to see what else the future holds for the title.