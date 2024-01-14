The arrival of the Outlaw, a new sniper rifle in Valorant, has significantly influenced the game's current meta in Episode 8. Priced at 2400 Credits, it marks the first addition to the game's weapon lineup since its launch. It's prudent for players to grasp the workings of this distinctive new sniper rifle and employ these correct techniques to wield this weapon efficiently.

This article provides a thorough guide on the Outlaw sniper rifle, delving into its intricacies, its impact on Valorant's meta, and the optimal Agents to wield this new firearm.

Valorant Outlaw sniper stats and features

The Valorant Outlaw sniper rifle boasts a unique set of stats and features that position it between the Marshal and the Operator, potentially influencing the game's meta. Its impressive damage output includes 238 to the head, 140 to the body, and 119 to the legs, ensuring lethal precision.

Despite its two-bullet magazine and 10-bullet reserve, striking a balance between firepower and economy, its fire rate of 2.75 bullets per second allows for rapid follow-up shots. The Outlaw's reload mechanics add depth, with faster reloading for one bullet than two, emphasizing each shot's importance.

Equipping this sniper takes 1.25 seconds. When equipped, it reduces movement speed to 5.4 meters per second, which is 80% of the speed while carrying a melee weapon.

Priced at 2400 credits, it offers a strategic choice between the budget-friendly Marshal and the high-end Operator, catering to players' playstyles and economic situations.

The Outlaw's accuracy without scoping falls between the Marshal and the Operator, rewarding skilled marksmanship. It boasts a first-shot spread accuracy of 3.5 units while hip firing, making it relatively accurate even without scoping. When scoped in, it has no bullet spread on repeated shots, making it a point-and-shoot weapon.

Its scope zoom level is similar to the Marshal, but its high-penetration rounds allow it to damage enemies through walls, a feature usually associated with the Operator. It can two-shot enemies through walls regardless of hitting the head.

The Outlaw sniper rifle interacts with several Valorant Agent abilities in the following ways:

It can take down Fade's Prowlers, Skye's Trailblazer, Gekko's Wingman, and Killjoy's Turret with one shot.

Killjoy's Turret can be destroyed through a wall with two bullets, and her Lockdown beacon can be destroyed with three bullets from the Outlaw.

Gekko's ultimate ability, Thrash, can be destroyed with two bullets from the Outlaw.

Four shots from the Outlaw can remove Harbor's Cove shield.

It cannot break a segment of Sage's wall before it fortifies, and it takes six bullets to break down a segment of Sage's wall.

As Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 progresses, the new sniper's unique design, gameplay mechanics, and economic factors make this new addition poised to leave a significant mark on the game's competitive scene.

Does the Outlaw nullify the Light Shield meta in Valorant?

The Outlaw, Valorant's latest addition, has sparked discussions about its potential impact on the game's prevailing Light Shield meta.

This strategy, popularized by professional Valorant teams, involves opting for the Light Shield over the more expensive Heavy Shield. It provides substantial protection at half the cost of the Heavy Shield. This effectively creates a cost-efficient defense against most weapons, except those capable of one-shotting opponents with headshots or body shots at any range.

With its 140 damage per body shot, the new sniper seems like a formidable challenger to this Light Shield meta at first glance. However, developers have not explicitly linked its introduction to the rise of this meta.

When considering potential nerfs to the Light Shield meta, it may be more practical for developers to implement adjustments rather than introduce entirely new weapons.

For instance, reducing the Light Shield's additional health points from 25 to 20 or slightly increasing the Vandal rifle's body shot damage could effectively counter the prevalence of the Light Shield meta without changing many aspects of the game. In practice, Valorant's gameplay heavily revolves around rifles, especially in later rounds where teams reach a balance in their economy.

While the Outlaw may not be the most efficient choice in these scenarios, it finds a niche use in the second round. Equipping this sniper in this round can catch opponents off guard, as they may have opted for expensive weapons like the Bulldog or Guardian paired with Light Shields. This can disrupt their economy if they lose the expensive weapon, potentially impacting their subsequent rounds.

In conclusion, while the Outlaw may not directly nullify the Light Shield meta, it does offer a strategic advantage in specific situations, particularly in the second round of a Valorant game.

Best tips to use Outlaw

1) Holding close-quarters angles

According to the developers, the Shorty (the sawed-off shotgun sidearm in Valorant) provided some inspiration for reimagining the paradigm with a sniper rifle in a new context.

Considering this design choice alongside the Outlaw's lethal damage profile, capable of eliminating enemies with a single bullet, makes the new sniper rifle surprisingly effective in close-range combat. However, its hip-fire accuracy is not as precise, yet within 0-10 meters, its lethality is unparalleled.

2) Quick-scope method

As previously noted, the hip fire accuracy of the Outlaw is inconsistent when targeting enemies at mid-range. However, when scoped in, there is no first shot spread, making it a powerful option.

Because the Outlaw remains scoped in after firing a shot, changing the Sniper Rifle Aim setting in the 'EQUIPMENT' tab from 'Toggle' to 'Hold' lets you quickly scope in and out while firing, ensuring accurate shots. This 'Hold' setting enhances the versatility of the new sniper rifle, making it effective for peeking and engaging enemies with agility.

3) Forcing Outlaw after losing the pistol round on the attacking side

In Valorant, even if you lose the pistol round but manage to plant the Spike, you'll receive credits from the loss bonus and Spike plant, along with the base credits, which can cover the cost of an Outlaw.

Spending 2400 credits to purchase this sniper rifle and peek common angle can help balance the odds. Outlaw can deplete opponents' Heavy Shields and eliminate those who invested in expensive guns by opting for Light Shields.

Three Best Agents for maximizing Outlaw's potential

1) Chamber

Chamber's Headhunter ability, which he can swiftly swap with the Outlaw in a mere 0.3 seconds, inflicts 55 points of damage to an enemy's body. A single body shot from this sniper leaves an opponent with only 10 health points, presenting Chamber with a prime opportunity.

By quickly equipping the Headhunter, he can capitalize on this weakened state, increasing his chances of securing a kill, especially when time is of the essence, and reloading isn't an option.

2) Sova

Sova's Recon Bolt arrow releases two sonar pulses upon reaching its destination, revealing the precise locations of enemies within a wide radius, even through walls.

Sova can use this ability to deal substantial damage with weapons like the Odin, Ares, Guardian, and others that have wall-piercing rounds. Likewise, the Outlaw, equipped with high-penetration rounds, can damage enemies through walls, making it capable of dispatching opponents with just two shots, thanks to the Sova's sonar recon dart revealing their positions.

3) Killjoy

Any minor damage inflicted on enemies can greatly increase enemies' vulnerability to the Outlaw. Therefore, Killjoy's Turret becomes notably valuable if either Killjoy or her teammates engage the enemy with the new sniper rifle as the Turret also makes contact with them within a range of zero to 20 meters.

This is due to the Turret dealing 24 points of damage in a single burst within this specified range. This scenario creates an opportunity for the Outlaw to inflict significant damage and eliminate the enemy, as the continuous burst from the Turret disorients the enemy.