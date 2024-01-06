Is Outlaw the most overpowered weapon in Valorant?

The upcoming introduction of the Outlaw, a new sniper rifle for Valorant, has piqued gamers' interest. Priced at 2400 Credits, it is the game's first addition to the weapon selection since its initial release. While the early access events are in full swing before the Episode 8 update, information from various sources suggests that the new sniper's potential performance might be overwhelming.

As the community awaits the public release of this new sniper weapon, discourse concerning its possible impact on the game's meta and strategy intensifies.

This article dives into the specifics of the Outlaw sniper rifle, as well as how the Valorant player community is reacting to its approaching arrival.

Valorant Outlaw sniper game-changing stats and features

The Outlaw, a sniper rifle meant to refashion the nature of combat in Valorant, is slated to join its current arsenal of 18 weapons. This new weapon stands between the Marshal and the Operator and has outstanding characteristics expected to break the game's meta.

With a substantial damage output of 238 to the head, 140 to the body, and 119 to the legs, this sniper delivers lethal precision. Its two-bullet magazine and 10-bullet reserve offer a balance of firepower and economy, while its fire rate of 2.75 bullets per second ensures rapid follow-up shots.

This sniper rifle takes 1.25 seconds to equip, and wielding it reduces movement speed to 80% when carrying a melee weapon. Priced at 2400 credits, it sits between the budget-friendly Marshal and the high-end Operator, offering players a strategic choice based on their playstyle and economic situation.

The Outlaw's accuracy without scoping falls between the Marshal and the Operator, striking a balance that rewards skilled marksmanship. Its scope zoom level is comparable to the Marshal, but its high-penetration rounds enable it to damage enemies through walls, a feature usually associated with the Operator.

In terms of gameplay, this weapon's reload mechanics add depth to its use. Reloading one bullet is faster than reloading two, encouraging players to make every shot count. Its aggressive recoil demands precision, making each bullet crucial in maintaining pressure on opponents.

Amid the excitement, there are concerns about the Outlaw's potential to disrupt the sniper meta. However, its limitations, such as a longer reload time and limited magazine capacity, are considered balancing factors.

As Valorant prepares for Episode 8 Act 1, the Outlaw's impact remains to be seen. With its distinctive design, gameplay dynamics, and economic considerations, this new addition is poised to make a significant mark on the game's competitive landscape.

Valorant community's reactions to the new Outlaw sniper

Polish streamer and VCT analyst Jakub "Lothar" Szygulski has been actively discussing Valorant's game mechanics online for some time now. In a recent tweet, he reminisced about a period in the game when another cost-effective weapon, the Stinger, dominated the meta, ultimately leading to its nerf in patch 6.02.

Drawing a parallel, Lothar speculates on the potential impact of the Outlaw in Valorant, suggesting that its powerful stats could make it "giga broken" and prompt a swift nerf in the coming weeks.

While the community discusses the potential nerf of this sniper rifle, professional Valorant player for G2 Esports, Michael "neT" Bernet, humorously urges the game developers to raise the weapon's cost to "9001" credits.

Currently, the most expensive weapon available for purchase in the game is another sniper rifle, the Operator, which costs a substantial 4,700 credits.

neT's suggestion to increase the Outlaw's price to double that of the Operator is a tongue-in-cheek way of suggesting that the new sniper rifle's capabilities surpass even the most expensive weapon. He believes this is necessary to balance the gun's overwhelming effectiveness.

Former Mad Lions Valorant professional player Justin "Trick" Sears boldly declares the sniper rifle as "the most broken gun in the game of all time." This assertion aligns with the sniper rifle's overwhelming statistics. Trick emphasizes its rapid-fire rate, enabling swift long-range eliminations with its consistent 140 damage output and no damage reduction over distance.

The post extols the new sniper rifle's efficacy not only at long distances across the map but also its impressive accuracy when used without the scope.

Additionally, its affordability allows players to strategically invest their credits in purchasing the Outlaw, even after losing the pistol round on the attacking side, provided they manage to plant the spike. This approach enables players to maintain an even playing field despite early setbacks.

While much of the Valorant community is lamenting the introduction of the Outlaw to the game's arsenal, some players are excited to see the incredible feats that skilled professionals will achieve with this new weapon.

Youtuber Commend, who is focused on covering the esports aspect of Riot Games' tactical FPS, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming VCT events. According to him, highly skilled players adept with the Operator are expected to provide unparalleled entertainment for fans.

