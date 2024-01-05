Valorant Outlaw Starter Pack bundle: All expected skins, price, and more

Valorant's Outlaw Starter Pack Bundle is expected to debut with Episode 8 Act 1, bringing with it a collection of skins and exclusive items that are sure to catch the eye of avid players. Reportedly priced at 2,320 VP, this bundle adds a touch of flair to wielding the new Outlaw sniper. The collection is expected to feature two new skins for the Outlaw in Valorant.

Let's get into the details of what the Outlaw Starter Pack might offer.

All about the upcoming Valorant Outlaw Starter Pack bundle

According to @KLaboratories on X (formerly Twitter), the Outlaw Starter Pack bundle will reportedly include two weapon skins: Ego Outlaw and Prism Outlaw, both featuring four different variants. Existing leaks show the Ego Outlaw in white (default), red, tan, and pink. The Prism Outlaw, on the other hand, is expected to come in gold (default), pink, green, and purple.

Both upcoming skins are part of existing skinlines, with the Ego Outlaw belonging to the Ego collection and the Prism Outlaw to the Prism III collection. Both skins also feature the same design and variants as their parent collection. The new Outlaw bundle is also expected to feature a new title, player card, gun buddy, and spray to personalize your in-game identity further.

Expected Cost

As per the latest leaks, the Outlaw Starter Pack Bundle is expected to cost 2,320 VP. Each individual item's pricing is as such:

Ego Outlaw - 1775 VP

- 1775 VP Prism Outlaw - 1275 VP

- 1275 VP Outlaw spray - 325 VP

- 325 VP Outlaw player card - 375 VP

- 375 VP Outlaw title - 200 VP

The bundle's comprehensive offerings make it an enticing deal for players looking to enhance their arsenal.

About the Outlaw

The Outlaw, a new addition to Valorant's array of weapons, boasts impressive stats that set it apart. With high wall penetration capabilities, the Outlaw can deliver a maximum of 238 damage to the head, 125 through walls, 119 to the leg, and 140 to the body. Notably, the weapon features a robust hip-fire mechanic, making it effective in no-scope situations.

One of the unique aspects of the Outlaw is its reload mechanic. Reloading one bullet is quicker than reloading two, allowing players to maintain pressure on their opponents.

Initial impressions of the Outlaw's gameplay have highlighted its aggressive recoil, presenting a significant challenge for players. The two-bullet capacity requires precise shots, and the need for careful control of the recoil becomes paramount.

While some players express concerns about the weapon's potential to disrupt the meta, others argue that its limitations, such as a longer reload time and only two bullets in the chamber, counterbalance its strengths.

In terms of economic considerations, the Outlaw's 2,400-credit cost positions it between the budget-friendly Marshall and the high-end Operator. This creates a tiered sniper rifle system that caters to different playstyles and economic situations.

Amidst the speculation and excitement surrounding the Outlaw, it's essential to note that opinions on its impact vary. While some fear a potential shift in the sniper meta, others argue that the weapon is well-balanced.

The Outlaw's economic value, distinct design, and gameplay dynamics make it a noteworthy addition to the game's arsenal. The skin bundle and the weapon are expected to launch with Episode 8 Act 1.

Only time will reveal the true impact of the Outlaw on Valorant's competitive landscape.