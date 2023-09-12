"G2 had too much money": Disguised Toast talks about his failed attempt to sign The Guard

In a recent livestream, while watching his team play in the NRG Neon Dream Invitational 2023, Disguised Toast elaborated on his strategy to sign players from The Guard after they were disqualified from the top-tier league due to a technicality despite winning the Valorant Challengers Ascension. The Offline TV streamer was one of the few people to express interest in signing them.

However, reports from last week suggest that G2 has agreed with the players slated to take over The Guard's spot in the top-tier league. While this is not official, as Riot has yet to confirm this, many on the scene have reacted to the news with Disguised Toast talking about how G2 outbid him on stream:

"G2 had too much money, too much!"

After talking about the money that G2 used to sign The Guard, Toast also mentioned that the esports organization can afford to buy a franchise spot to drive home the point about how much money they have.

"My strategy was to overpay three players...": Disguised Toast reveals his now-failed plan to acquire The Guard players for cheap

With the shakeup in the VCT league formats from this year, many good teams were fighting it out in the Ascension series to get a chance to play in the Valorant League. When the news spread that The Guard's management had failed to meet certain criteria, there was a lot of outrage, with Disguised Toast himself calling the organization out for negligence.

The popular Twitch streamer was one of the first content creators to enter the Valorant esports scene, and although his Disguised team has failed to really make a splash, the Offline TV star has become quite a renowned figure on the competitive scene and was one of the first people to talk about signing the players from The Guard.

Timestamp 0:06:41

On a recent livestream, he even explained to the other people on a Discord call and his viewers his strategy on how to sign the players:

"I had this thought, you know, I was trying to get The Guard, right? My strategy was to just overpay three players. Because you just need a core of three out of five."

Disguised Toast further elucidated his point on saving money, saying:

"So I take all the money I would have given to the fourth and fifth players and just split it between three players. And get them to kick out their fourth and fifth player, and this way I get them for cheap. And then I just get two random collegiate players for numbers four and five."

Valorant has become quite the staple on streaming platforms such as Twitch, gaining a lot of popularity with content creators. Only recently, Offline TV hosted an interesting tournament that included streamers and professional players that garnered quite some attention on social media.