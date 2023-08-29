With the news of The Guard losing their spot for the VCT Americas going viral, prominent streamers such as Disguised Toast and Ludwig Ahgren have publicly commented about ways of saving the organization. Considering both have entered the esports scene themselves in the capacity of owners, one of them even suggested buying the players to retain their place within the franchise system.

For example, Offline TV's very own Disguised Toast made quite the splash with his Disguised Esports Teams that have participated in Valorant and League of Legends qualifiers. In a direct reply to the public post made by the official North American Valorant Esports handle that announced The Guard's failure to meet certain requirements to participate in the VCT Americas League, Toast talked about buying the players himself despite being broke:

"I might be broke but I'd sign these players if it means them getting to play in franchising and keep the spot they earned."

"Seriously Reconsider": Ludwig echoes Disguised Toast's concerns about saving The Guard's spot in the VCT Americas

Disguised Toast's esports side has lost him a considerable amount of money, a topic which has been duly addressed by the streamer himself. He has been candid about the financial consequences of running an organization in the scene for quite some time. Furthermore, he wasn't the only one to talk about preventing the players' disqualification from the VCT, with YouTube streamer Ludwig saying something along the same lines.

Ludwig is another streaming personality who entered Valorant Esports in collaboration with fellow streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL under the name Moist Esports. He also took to X, formerly Twitter, and echoed Disguised Toast's concerns, saying there should be a way to save the player's franchise spot:

"SERISOUSLY [sic] RECONSIDER. LET THE PLAYERS KEEP THE SLOT AND ALLOW SOMEONE TO BUY THEIR CONTRACTS+FRANCHISE FEES"

Ludwig's point about letting M80 take The Guard's position has also garnered some traction on social media, with some saying that Riot will end up giving them the spot anyway.

As it stands, however, the VCT Americas League is supposed to start with just 10 teams, with no one from the qualifiers taking The Guard's vacated spot. However, if community reaction is anything to go by, most would want proceedings to play out differently.