"The Guard management, they're terrible people" - Disguised Toast comments on The Guard's situation, talks about signing players to DSG

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang took to his stream to strongly criticize the management team of Guard after they lost their spot in the VCT Americas. For those wondering, he also disclosed his plans to acquire their players for his own team, Disguised Esports. This move would enable the players to maintain their participation and retain their spots. He said this in a recent tweet:

"I might be broke but I'd sign these players if it means them getting to play in franchising and keep the spot they earned."

Jeremy speaks about signing the Guard roster (Image via Twitter)

During a recent livestream, he furthered his perspective on the matter, criticizing the management's potential actions in obstructing any efforts to purchase the players' spots. he said:

"The Guard management, they're terrible people"

"This is a very unique situation" - Disguised Toast talks about buying the Guard's players

Both Disguised Toast and Ludwig have recently shared their thoughts on the unfortunate predicament that has left the players contracted with Guard without the rightful spot they had earned in the VCT Americas. Speaking about the situation, Disguised Toast stated:

"Riot released a statement - 'Yo, we're not gonna let any org just come in, that would break the system. So instead we're just gonna not give you these five players and coach a job.' Look, I kinda get it, in the sense that you don't want a team buying the spot but this is a very unique situation."

(Timestamp: 00:18:15)

Disguised Toast added:

"The people being punished are the five players and the coach. Like, they (Riot Games) chose the option that punishes the innocent party. Like, the Guard management, they are terrible people, and they didn't even tell the players or coach (about their situation)."

He continued:

"And Riot is like, 'Well, the Guard is being b*tches, so I guess they don't want the spot. We're just gonna scrap the entire team.' It just doesn't make sense."

For those out of the loop, even though the Guard successfully secured a spot in the VCT Americas by emerging victorious against M80 in the Grand Final of the Ascension tournament in July 2023, their participation has been jeopardized.

This setback comes after Riot Games issued an official statement, disclosing that the team's management failed to meet the deadline for signing the Team Participation Agreement with the game developer. As a result, the Guard will unfortunately be unable to take part in the event.