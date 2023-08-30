10 highest earning Valorant pros of all time as of VCT Champions 2023

Valorant, the tactical shooter sensation from Riot Games, has not only shaken up the gaming world but has also given rise to an incredibly competitive esports scene. As the VCT completes its third year, the time has come to celebrate those who have not only demonstrated mastery of the game but have also risen as the leading earners in this pulse-pounding competition.

Here, we present to you the crème de la crème of Valorant's titans, ranked from the least to the most earning. All of the below data have been sourced from www.esportsearnings.com.

The top earners in Valorant

10) mindfreak/d4v41/f0rsakeN - $196,729

Kicking off our top earners' list is a formidable trio that has commanded attention with their prowess and earnings. Although they might be tied for the tenth position in earnings, their journey and impact on the game's competitive scene are no less impressive. They represent PRX, the Pacific League's behemoth, and were the runner-up in the Valorant Champions 2023.

They walked away with $400,000 from the 2023 VCT tournament.

9) saadhak - $207,560

From the heart of South America comes an Argentinian powerhouse, saadhak. Leading LOUD to victory in the VCT Americas league, he has not only earned them a spot at the pinnacle but has also secured his own place among the highest earners. They are the defending Champions but were less than impressive in VCT 2023.

8) Derke - $211,482

Born on February 6, 2003, Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev is a Finnish-Russian player, now with Fnatic. An ex-Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, his rise to the top in Riot's tactical shooter is remarkable. Emerging as a standout on the leaderboard, he's secured his place among the best, rightfully holding the eighth position.

7) Boaster - $214,422

Jake "Boaster" Howlett, born on May 25, 1995, leads Fnatic. Formerly a part of various British CS:GO teams, his journey showcases his mettle.

He is on the seventh spot among Valorant's highest earners. He has a large social media presence, and his personality goes hand in hand with his gamertag.

6) Chronicle - $238,571

Chronicle, the first player to secure two VCT trophies, has etched his name in Valorant's history books. His double victories and exceptional contributions to the EMEA region have earned him the sixth position on our list of highest earners. He is from Russia and currently plays for Fnatic.

5) Demon1 - $246,666

Demon1's journey to becoming a high-earning player has been fueled by consistency and talent. His achievements for Evil Geniuses have solidly positioned him as the fifth highest-earning player in Valorant history. He is a former Unreal Tournament 4 player and represents America.

4) C0M - $252,366

C0M has asserted his dominance in the esports landscape with Evil Geniuses. His earnings speak volumes about his skill in the game, and this has secured him the fourth position among the top earners. He is an ex-Counter Strike: Global Offensive player and streamer known for his time at Mythic.

3) Boostio - $253,136

Born on November 14, 2000, Kelden "Boostio" Pupello, an American player, leads Evil Geniuses in Valorant. Formerly known for Overwatch, especially with Skyfoxes, Boostio's rise to the top three earners is a tale of resilience and victory. He is a Killjoy main but started his journey with Jett, the Agent he has mostly played as.

2) jawgemo - $258,906

Hailing from Cambodia, jawgemo is a key member of the Evil Geniuses team. Renowned in the realm of Valorant esports, he shines brightly due to his exceptional skills. He is a Raze main and is also known for his antics with Omen.

1) Ethan - $288,266

At the pinnacle of the game's financial leaderboard stands a player who has not only demonstrated incredible skill but has also consistently proven himself as one of the best. Ethan's journey to becoming the highest earner is quite a story in itself. He represents Evil Geniuses, the current world champions.

Within the competitive world of Riot's tactical shooter, these top earners are like beacons of inspiration for countless up-and-coming players.