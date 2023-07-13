Top 7 highest earning Valorant players of all time

Developer Riot Games' popular tactical first-person shooter Valorant has quickly become a prominent title in the esports scene. As competitive gaming gains momentum, players have exhibited their skills and accumulated substantial earnings. It has witnessed a remarkable rise in popularity, and Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter has emerged as a leading title in the esports arena.

Alongside thrilling gameplay and intense competition, professional Valorant players have been able to amass significant earnings through tournaments. This article explores the top seven highest-earning Valorant players of all time.

Highest-earning Valorant players of all time

7) yay (Jaccob Whiteaker) - $141,440

Starting our list is yay, with tournament earnings amounting to $141,440. With his impressive gameplay and sharp reflexes, yay has established himself as a formidable player in the Valorant competitive scene.

6) Chronicle (Timofey Khromov) - $142,571.66

Chronicle has earned $142,571.66 in tournament winnings. Known for his strategic prowess and consistent performances, the pro Valorant player has made his mark as one of the top earners.

5) Marved (Jimmy Nguyen) - $149,150

Marved's impressive skills have earned him $149,150 in tournament earnings, securing him the fifth spot on our list. With his aggressive playstyle and sharp aim, Marved has proven himself a formidable force on the Riot esports stage.

4) saadhak (Matias Delipetro) - $150,560.37

saadhak has amassed $150,560.37 in tournament earnings. Known for his mechanical skills and versatility, the Argentine pro gamer has consistently demonstrated exceptional gameplay, placing him among the highest-earning players.

3) FNS (Pujan Mehta) - $168,760.00

FNS takes the third position on our list, earning an impressive $168,760 in tournament winnings. With his leadership qualities and tactical expertise, the Canadian has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the esports scene.

2) Victor (Victor Wong) - $170,650

American pro gamer Victor has accumulated $170,650 in tournament earnings. Known for his exceptional skills and deep understanding of Valorant, Victor has made a name for himself as one of the top earners.

1) crashies (Austin Roberts) - $171,650

crashies has the highest tournament earnings among Valorant players, totaling $171,650. With his precise aim and strategic gameplay, crashies has consistently delivered outstanding performances, solidifying his position as the highest-earning player of all time.

The top seven highest-earning players have showcased exceptional skills and dedication to the game, resulting in substantial tournament earnings. Additionally, they have significantly impacted the competitive scene.

As the esports landscape continues to evolve, these players will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future of competitive esports.

