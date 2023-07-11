5 highest earning Valorant teams from each region

Since its release in 2020, Valorant has established a solid foundation for its esports scene. With various teams responding to Riot Games' efforts, the title has successfully hosted multiple major esports events with large prize pools. That being said, only a few of these participating teams have taken away the lion's share of earnings from these tournaments, with some winning on multiple occasions.

This article will take a deep dive into each Valorant region's top five teams' gross earnings.

5 Pacific Valorant teams with the highest earnings

The Valorant Pacific region has always been a one-sided game according to many popular teams. However, the region has grown its own fan base with rosters like DRX and ZETA Divisions becoming fan favorites over time.

Here are all the top Asia-Pacific region teams' earnings:

Paper Rex : The Southeast Asian organization has come a long way since its first Valorant endeavor. After defeating top teams like NRG and EDG in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, the team stands tall with total earnings of $618,368, making it the highest-paid from the region.

: The Southeast Asian organization has come a long way since its first Valorant endeavor. After defeating top teams like NRG and EDG in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, the team stands tall with total earnings of $618,368, making it the highest-paid from the region. DRX : Second to Paper Rex, DRX also comes close as it has reigned in the Pacific region for a long time. Their performances in tournaments like VCT 2023: LOCK//IN and Pacific League Regular season have been dominating. With multiple trophies under its belt, DRX has total earnings of $392,405.

: Second to Paper Rex, DRX also comes close as it has reigned in the Pacific region for a long time. Their performances in tournaments like VCT 2023: LOCK//IN and Pacific League Regular season have been dominating. With multiple trophies under its belt, DRX has total earnings of $392,405. Vision Strikers : While Vision Strikers is not a particularly popular team in the Valorant Esports community, the Korean roster has still displayed some tremendous performances against giants like Acend and PRX. With all their games combined, the Korean roster stands with $224,147 in total earnings.

: While Vision Strikers is not a particularly popular team in the Valorant Esports community, the Korean roster has still displayed some tremendous performances against giants like Acend and PRX. With all their games combined, the Korean roster stands with $224,147 in total earnings. ZETA Division : Being a beloved roster in both the VCT main league and Game Changers, ZETA Division from Japan has showcased its prowess on multiple occasions. While their 2023 season hasn't been particularly strong, the team still stands with total earnings of $158,288.

: Being a beloved roster in both the VCT main league and Game Changers, ZETA Division from Japan has showcased its prowess on multiple occasions. While their 2023 season hasn't been particularly strong, the team still stands with total earnings of $158,288. Bleed eSports: Bleed from Singapore is one of the most underrated rosters in the Asia-Pacific league. Having had an excellent run at the VCT 2023: Ascension so far, the roster has easily defeated the likes of BONK and BME. The roster has total earnings of $132,070.

5 EMEA Valorant teams with the highest earnings

EMEA is the most popular Valorant region. When it comes to Europe, teams like Fnatic and Acend have always showcased dominant performances, with the former winning multiple trophies. Listed below are all the top teams' highest earnings from EMEA:

Fnatic : The European roster has achieved great feats as they secured the first position in both VCT 2023: LOCK//IN and VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo this year. They are the strongest EMEA team at the moment, with total earnings of $914,634.

: The European roster has achieved great feats as they secured the first position in both VCT 2023: LOCK//IN and VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo this year. They are the strongest EMEA team at the moment, with total earnings of $914,634. Acend : The second highest earnings team from EMEA, Acend has come a long way from Valorant Esports' inception. Being crowned the first-ever World Champions has gained them a good number of fans and fetched them total earnings of $665,387.

: The second highest earnings team from EMEA, Acend has come a long way from Valorant Esports' inception. Being crowned the first-ever World Champions has gained them a good number of fans and fetched them total earnings of $665,387. Team Liquid : Following multiple roster changes, Liquid's performance in recent VCT history has been a bit shaky. However, the European team has had a decent run this year at Masters Tokyo. At the moment, Team Liquid holds total earnings of $534,028.

: Following multiple roster changes, Liquid's performance in recent VCT history has been a bit shaky. However, the European team has had a decent run this year at Masters Tokyo. At the moment, Team Liquid holds total earnings of $534,028. Gambit Esports : While the Russian-CIS esports organization has parted ways with Valorant due to sanctions placed by Riot on the Ukraine war, Gambit still stands tall with total earnings of $495,638 until their tenure in 2022.

: While the Russian-CIS esports organization has parted ways with Valorant due to sanctions placed by Riot on the Ukraine war, Gambit still stands tall with total earnings of $495,638 until their tenure in 2022. FunPlus Phoenix: FPX has always been a popular face in the VCT community. Their performances have been phenomenal in the recent China Qualifiers and FGC Valorant Invitational 2023. However, they have the lowest earnings in the list with $482,291.

5 Americas Valorant teams with the highest earnings

VCT Americas teams have always showcased their very best since the beginning. Teams like Sentinels and LOUD have grown a strong fan following, with popular players like TenZ and aspas often coming out on top.

Listed below are the five teams with the highest earnings from the Americas region:

LOUD : Right after Fnatic from EMEA, LOUD secured the second-highest earning in VCT history. The Brazilian roster is not only the strongest in the Americas but has also gone toe-to-toe with Fnatic on multiple occasions. LOUD's total earnings stand at $665,387.

: Right after Fnatic from EMEA, LOUD secured the second-highest earning in VCT history. The Brazilian roster is not only the strongest in the Americas but has also gone toe-to-toe with Fnatic on multiple occasions. LOUD's total earnings stand at $665,387. Sentinels : Sentinels is the most popular VCT team to date. The NA roster has achieved great feats, including being crowned World Champions back in 2021. The roster has total earnings of $577,500 at the moment.

: Sentinels is the most popular VCT team to date. The NA roster has achieved great feats, including being crowned World Champions back in 2021. The roster has total earnings of $577,500 at the moment. OpTic Gaming : While the main OpTic core roster has moved to NRG, OpTic Gaming is still known for the brave plays it made before the Riot Partnership program. They hold $534,028 of total earnings till 2022.

: While the main OpTic core roster has moved to NRG, OpTic Gaming is still known for the brave plays it made before the Riot Partnership program. They hold $534,028 of total earnings till 2022. 100 Thieves : The NA organization has had a bit of a rough season so far, showcasing somewhat shaky performances in the recent Americas League tournament. However, 100 Thieves has proved their worth in the past while taking on teams like Sentinels and Cloud9. They hold total earnings of $339,000.

: The NA organization has had a bit of a rough season so far, showcasing somewhat shaky performances in the recent Americas League tournament. However, 100 Thieves has proved their worth in the past while taking on teams like Sentinels and Cloud9. They hold total earnings of $339,000. Evil Geniuses: Evil Geniuses set the record for the best comeback at VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo. While the North American roster struggled at first during the LOCK//IN event, they came back stronger, repeatedly securing the top 4 spots in both VCT Americas League and Masters Tokyo. Evil Geniuses currently holds total earnings of $280,500.

While these are the top five teams from each region with the highest earnings, you can discover more teams that have been a part of larger prize pools in past Valorant tournaments. Moreover, with the ever-changing esports meta, you will see newer faces on the list soon.

