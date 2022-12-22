5 best Asian Valorant pros in 2022

Valorant esports has been very successful in 2022. From three amazing international events to the first-ever Game Changers LAN, the game's competitive scene has witnessed exponential growth.

There are talented Valorant players from all over the world, but certain Asian pros have impressed viewers with their skilled gameplay. In VCT 2022, Asia proved that it was a region that could go toe-to-toe with the rest of the world.

A total of six teams represented Asia in the three events: Paper Rex and XERXIA Esports from APAC (Asia Pacific), ZETA DIVISION and NORTHEPTION from Japan, DRX from Korea, and EDward Gaming from China. All of these teams had players who put up incredible performances on the global stage.

This article lists five of the best Valorant pros from the Asian region in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Jinggg, stax, and 3 other Asian Valorant players who outperformed the rest in 2022

5) ZmjjKK

Yongkang "ZmjjKK" is a Chinese esports player who plays for the team EDward Gaming. ZmjjKK has mostly fulfilled the role of Chamber for his team but has also played as the Duelist Jett. His most-played Agent in the past year was Chamber.

EDward Gaming won their first international debut in the Champions Tour East Asia: Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) and later qualified for VCT Champions 2022.

ZmjjKK was quickly recognized as a rising star during the event. His ace clutch against Team Liquid showcased his exceptional aim.

4) Meteor

Kim "Meteor" is a Japanese esports player who currently plays for Gen.G. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Duelist but has also played as Chamber. Meteor's most-played Agent last year was Jett.

Meteor and his former team NORTHEPTION were among the top teams in the Japan region. In Champions Tour Japan Stage 2: Challenger Playoffs, they were able to beat the crowd favorite ZETA DIVISION. They later made their international debut at VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen.

Meteor was one of the most aggressive players in the tournament and often got the first blood in matches. His 1v2 Blade storm clutch in Haven against XERXIA Esports was a sight to behold.

3) Laz

Koji "Laz" is a Japanese esports player who plays for the team ZETA DIVISION. He has mostly played the role of a Sentinel but has also played as the Controller Viper. Laz's most-played Agent in the past year was Chamber.

At the beginning of 2022, Japan was being written off as one of the weaker regions in Valorant. However, this changed after ZETA DIVISION had an incredible run in the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik and placed third, proving to the world that Japan was a worthy contender for the trophy.

Laz is very skilled and is one of the calmer players in VCT. He would absolutely destroy opponents with his teammate Dep. Laz's 1v3 clutch against BOOM Esports on Haven during Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul established him as one of the best Chamber players in the tournament.

2) stax

Kim "stax" is a South Korean esports player who plays for DRX. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also played as the Sentinel Sage when needed. stax's most-played Agent in the past year was Skye.

DRX fans have high expectations, but the team hasn't been able to live up to them at any international events so far. However, in 2022, they finished 3rd in Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul.

stax was an absolute beast in this tournament. His aim was incredibly accurate, his utility was on point, and he also showed a lot of personality on stage. His 3k against FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) on Ascent was followed by one of the most iconic moments in VCT history, with stax kissing his mouse.

1) Jinggg

Jing "Jinggg" is a Singaporean esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He has mostly fulfilled the role of a Duelist but has also played as the Sentinel Sage when his team required it. Jinggg's most-played Agent last year was Raze.

Paper Rex is one of the most popular teams in Valorant esports and also the pioneer of 'W' gaming. Jinggg and his teammate fOrsakeN would get in the faces of their enemies and win all their duels.

Jinggg's ace against FPX in the Grand Finals of VCT Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen made the crowd go absolutely wild, and he did this while playing as Sage.

