Valorant’s Chamber was one of the most picked Agents at VCT 2022. Many top-ranked players have him as their Main, and he is overwhelmingly the best Sentinel and a great Agent in executing strategic gameplay. Chamber packs an equally powerful punch on offense, where he has two abilities with personalized guns, including his Ultimate.

His utilities include Trademark, a camera that scans for enemies and doesn’t have range limitations. Headhunter, a pistol with eight rounds, is made explicitly for him. Rendezvous, which places two teleporting anchors around the map, provides seamless teleporting to him. His ultimate ability, the "Tour de Force," pulls out Chamber’s custom sniper rifle with five bullets.

At VCT 2022, Chamber Mains executed some of the cleanest rounds. Here’s a list of the five best Valorant pros who played Chamber at this year's VCT.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 pros who played Chamber

1) Derke - Fnatic

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev is a 19-year-old player from Finland who is currently playing for Fnatic. He had a pick rate of 74% on Chamber in the last past of VCT 2022, with a mind-boggling 75% win rate. While competing for the crown of a young prodigy, Derke has blown the minds of viewers and players alike, leaving fans captivated by his playstyle.

Derke is certainly on top when it comes to raw statistics when compared to his fellow professional players. More than capable of holding down a site all by himself, Derke consistently showcased his incredible Chamber gameplay on the VCT 2022 circuit, where his team Fnatic claimed the sixth spot.

2) yay - OpTic Gaming

Jaccob “yay” Whitaker seems like a Valorant legend when it comes to Chamber gameplay, showing viewers the incredible potential of the Agent countless times at various events.

Jaccob is a 23-year-old player from the US, currently playing for Cloud9. He had a surprising pick rate of 100% on Chamber in the previous VCT 2022 circuit, where he was on the OpTic Gaming roster. Boasting an average win rate of 63.5% with Chamber, yay's team OpTic claimed the second spot at the 2022 VCT Champions.

The excellent headshots and nearly impossible feats that he has achieved are no small task. Furthermore, yay excels equally in both the Attack and Defense sides on all Valorant maps.

3) Cryocells - XSET

Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban is a 19-year-old player from the US and is currently playing for XSET. He has performed brilliantly in Valorant, solidifying his place on XSET's roster with some outstanding performances.

Cryocells had a pick rate of 71% on Chamber in the past VCT 2022. Performing with a 71% win rate with Chamber while maintaining an average win rate of over 50% on most maps. Cryocells led his team to claim the fourth spot at VCT 2022.

4) Jamppi - Team Liquid

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen is a 21-year-old player from Finland currently playing for Team Liquid. After recently picking up the mantle of Chamber, Jamppi has been crushing his opponents. He has single-handedly dominated match rounds with nothing but his ability to hit constant headshots.

Jamppi had a pick rate of 68% on Chamber at VCT 2022. With a 68% win rate on Chamber, Jamppi has helped Team Liquid capture the eighth position at the 2022 Valorant Champions. Having such a high impact is no easy feat, but Jamppi does it effortlessly.

5) Ardiis - FPX

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks is a 24-year-old Latvian/British player who last played for FunPlus Phoenix. He played Chamber for the first time during VCT 2022 Stage 1 EMEA Challengers, where his team FPX claimed the fourth spot in the Valorant Champions 2022.

In an interview, Ardiis revealed that he doesn’t enjoy playing Chamber and feels that the Agent has a place in Valorant's meta but only on one or two maps. Ardiis believes that Chamber is "just not viable on every map."

He went toe-to-toe with the best duelists and Chamber mains in the world. When it was all said and done, Ardiis finished with the most kills in the tournament at 467. He showed great versatility, using all sorts of weaponry, including Chamber’s Headhunter and Tour de Force.

At the 2022 Valorant Champions, the Sentinel Agent Chamber unequivocally topped the charts with a pick rate of 67%. Even while debating his exact role, fans must consider the boldness that he can be played with and the impact he can have on the game.

