How to play Chamber in Valorant's Ascent 

Chamber is an Agent in Valorant who belongs to the Sentinel class. Since he belongs to it, he is responsible for holding the sites in the defense rounds and denying his foes entry to the area. In the attacking rounds, his job is to ensure the safety of his allies by preventing opponents from flanking them.

His ability set includes - Trademark (Basic), Headhunter (Basic), Rendezvous (Signature), and Tour De Force (Ultimate). This article discusses some of the best possible locations in Ascent for Chamber players where they can use their Rendezvous and Trademark abilities to maximize their kills while being a good teamplayer.

A Valorant guide to properly play Chamber in Ascent

Ascent was released along with Valorant and is the fourth map to be introduced to the map since its inception. It has a large open middle area, having control of which can often determine the outcome of the round. This opens up additional paths for the attacking team to access a site.

Hence, having a Chamber in the team ensures that these extra routes are covered. Also being a small map in Valorant, enemies can quickly rotate from one site to the other, and Chamber's instant teleportation abilities allow him to quickly change his position and assist his teammates wherever he is needed. Moreover, having an open mid-area allows him to be deadly with the Operator.

Here's how to use Chamber in Valorant's Ascent:

Ascent A site defense

To access the A site, there are two entry points for the attackers. One through A Main and the other through A Link. Chamber's utility set allows him to take care of both the routes simulatenously.

Place your trap along the wall deep in A Tree. This will detect enemies as soon as they try to enter Tree, and with it being placed on the inside, they can't break it without getting detected.

A Tree Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Rendezvous, place your first card in A Main just before the barrier goes off. This will prevent your enemies from getting the sound of you placing the card.

A Main Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your second card in A Hell. Playing with Chamber involves creating two lines of defense for the site. Once you get a kill in A Main, teleport back to A Hell. From here, you can get further picks on unsuspecting enemies.

A Hell Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ascent B site defense

B site has two entry points as well, and oes can enter through B Main or Mid-Market. While it is not impossible for Chamber to take care of both the routes, this tip will focus more on protecting B site completely on your own and leaving mid-control to your teammates in Valorant.

Place your trap in B Lane, but make sure it's positioned a bit on the inside so that enemies get detected as soon as they peek.

B Lane Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

For Rendezvous cards, follow the same two-defense line method here as well. Position your first card in B Main before the barrier goes off and your second card in B Back. This will allow you to get a pick in B Main and instantly reposition to B Back so that you can kill enemies entering through B Lane.

B Main Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

B Back Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ascent mid defense

Mid-control is of utmost importance on any Valorant map, and Ascent isn't any different. Place your Trademark in Pizza, which will alert you and your allies of all enemies entering through Mid.

Pizza Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your first Rendezvous Card in A Link and proceed to Mid Bottom. As soon as the barrier goes down, place your second card to the left.

A Tree Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mid Bottom Rendezvous card placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can take a peek at Mid-Connector from here as well as Top-Mid. As soon as you get a kill, you can reposition to A Link and take out unsuspecting enemies from there.

Ascent attack

While attacking in Valorant, Chamber needs to be on guard to make sure his teammates aren't eliminated by flanking enemies. Here are some good positions to place your Trademark to alert you and your allies of enemies. However, it is essential to note that your trap will get broken most of the time, but it will at least alarm you.

A site attack:

Place your Trademark A Alley. This will take care of enemies coming from Mid as well as Attacker's Spawn.

A Alley Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

B site attack:

Place your Trademark B Lobby. Having it placed here will give you an early indication of enemies approaching you from Mid-Connector as well as Attacker's Spawn.

B Lobby Trademark placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

The large middle ground in Valorant's Ascent provides Chamber ample opportunities to rack up kills. Moreover, his Rendezvous ability allows him to quickly rotate and be in places where enemies wouldn't expect him.

While players prefer Killjoy on Ascent, they cannot go wrong with Chamber thanks to his diverse utility set.

Poll : 0 votes