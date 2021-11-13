New Chamber character in Valorant: Abilities and ranking

Valorant is ready to introduce another new agent with their upcoming patch 3.10 update. Chamber is all set to join Valorant's sentinel roster along with Cypher, Killjoy, and Sage.

Valorant players have been asking for a new sentinel agent for a long time. Finally, the game developers responded to the players' requests and are ready to add their 17th agent to the increasing agent pool.

Everything to know about Valorant's new agent Chamber.

With every new update, Valorant devs come up with something new to tweak the meta a bit. The developers have decided to add a new map and a new agent with every new episode to make this more appealing.

To keep their promise, they have already introduced a new map Fracture with patch 3.05. Now it's time for a new agent as well. Before the arrival of patch 3.09, Valorant devs announced the details of the upcoming agent Chamber. However, due to several issues, they have decided to postpone the release of Chamber for another patch.

As the new patch 3.10 is almost on its way, players are eagerly waiting to try the new sentinel agent. Before playing with the new agent, players need to have a clear idea of Chambers' abilities.

Abilities:

Chamber's utilities are different from the previous agents of the game. The sentinel agent is equipped with gunplay abilities, along with teleportation and trapping abilities. Here are the details about the utilities of Chamber:

Trademark (C) : A trap to scan the enemies. When an enemy comes in the range of the trap, it counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them and creates a lingering field to slow down the caught players.

: A trap to scan the enemies. When an enemy comes in the range of the trap, it counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them and creates a lingering field to slow down the caught players. Headhunter (Q) : It is a heavy piston and players can use it as a secondary weapon. It provides an alternate fire to aim down sights.

: It is a heavy piston and players can use it as a secondary weapon. It provides an alternate fire to aim down sights. Rendezvous (E) : It's a teleportation ability. Players can use this ability to run away from enemies after missing a shot.

: It's a teleportation ability. Players can use this ability to run away from enemies after missing a shot. Tour de Force (X): A powerful custom sniper rifle capable of killing an enemy with just one direct hit. After killing an enemy, it creates a lingering field to slow down the caught players.

Ranking:

It is challenging to predict the ranking of the agent ahead of its official release. However, by judging its abilities, players expect him to be a more aggressive sentinel than the other three sentinel agents of the game.

Some also assume that its ability will be helpful for the team's snipers, which could affect Jett's pick from the upcoming patches. Its abilities and ultimate will be very helpful in the eco-round (where players save their economy for a better buy in the next round).

If everything goes as per the plan, then it will surely be an S-tier agent in Valorant.

