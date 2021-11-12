Valorant 3.10 update release date and time revealed for all regions

Valorant is set to introduce another new update next week. With the upcoming patch 3.10. the developers will add Chamber to their agent pool as well.
Players are eagerly waiting for the upcoming update since the developers provided a first look at the new sentinel agent. However, players need to wait for a few more days to get their hands on the latest agent in the game.
Everything to know about Valorant's upcoming patch:
Riot Games, publisher of Valorant, always puts in a concerted effort to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players. For that, the developers come up with a new patch every two weeks with some exciting changes along with some new weapon skins and cosmetics in the store.
Patch 3.10 release date:
Valorant's most recent patch was released just over a week ago, on November 3, 2021. The developers will reveal the details of the upcoming patch 3.10 on November 16, 2021.
Usually, the patches release by these times:
- 6:00 am PT
- 9:00 am ET
- 1:00 pm GMT
- 2:00 pm BST
- 7:00 pm IST
- 10:00 pm JST
However, the update will be available other following morning, i.e., on November 17, 2021.
What to expect in Valorant patch 3.10:
Valorant devs always come up with some big changes with the arrival of the new act. However, the current act started with the arrival of patch 3.09, which incorporated no major changes.
Under these circumstances, players can expect some major updates and changes in patch 3.10, which will see Chamber join Valorant's agent pool. Immortal and Radiant players can also queue with five men in their lobby with the upcoming patch.
Additionally, players can expect some bug fixes and gameplay improvements as well, along with a new set of weapon skins and cosmetics. It will be interesting to see how many more surprises are waiting for the players in the next update.