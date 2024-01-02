Valorant Sentinel signature abilities in Episode 7, ranked from worst to best

Sentinels play a crucial role in a Valorant team, providing vital support through their unique abilities. These Agents excel at anchoring specific areas of the map and are capable of holding down a site single-handedly. Their arsenal predominantly comprises defensive abilities, helping them fortify positions. They can significantly influence the outcome of a round through their strategic prowess and resilience.

This article ranks the ultimate abilities of all five Sentinels in Valorant's Episode 7 from worst to best.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Valorant Sentinels' signature abilities

5) Healing Orb

Sage cinematic in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sage, the healer of heroes in Valorant, has the ability to unlock the healing properties of Radianite. In skirmishes, she can use her Healing Orb to select and heal a singular damaged ally Agent or herself, granting a heal-over-time effect. When healing an ally within her line of sight, the character can restore them to full health. However, she can only heal herself for 30 health points.

While the Healing Orb skill can be a game-changer in pistol rounds, its impact diminishes in regular gun rounds. The ability underwent significant nerfs in patches 1.07 and 5.12, reducing Sage's self-healing capabilities from 100 health points to a mere 30.

As a Sentinel, Sage's signature ability is overshadowed by her other skills and the healing capabilities of Skye, an Initiator who can heal multiple allies to full health.

4) Barrier Mesh

Barrier Mesh in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Barrier Mesh is Deadlock's signature ability in Valorant. To activate it, the Agent needs to equip a spool of nanowires.

When used, the ability throws the spool, which transforms into a disc upon hitting a horizontal surface. The disc then unwinds, creating a central orb on top of itself and up to four smaller orbs around it, depending on the terrain. This barrier can persist for 30 seconds, obstructing enemy movement.

Upon assessment, Barrier Mesh exhibits more weaknesses than strengths. While the central orb boasts a substantial health pool of 1,200 points, and each smaller orb has 570 points, the barrier's transparent nature allows enemy abilities and bullets to pass through it. Additionally, unlike other signature abilities in the game, Barrier Mesh does not recharge over time, making its use limited.

3) Spycam

Spycam is Cypher's information-gathering ability, which he can equip and deploy. When deployed, Cypher can control the camera while remaining stationary, peering through it to gain vision of anything in front of it. The camera takes a conspicuous form and can be rotated within a hemisphere.

While positioning himself to use his hidden Spycam, Cypher becomes vulnerable. His body remains still in a vulnerable position, making him susceptible to enemy gunfire and utility. However, once he is in a safe position, Cypher can gain significant value from his Spycam by using it to fire darts that periodically mark enemy locations.

When placed in a hidden location, the Spycam allows Cypher to gain clear information about the map's layout at all times and set up traps for his enemies to fall into.

2) Rendezvous

Patch 3.10 of Valorant marked the introduction of Chamber, which had a significant impact on the game's meta. Initially seen as a defensive character with customized weapons, Chamber's kit featured a standout ability that made him a formidable force in confrontations. His signature ability, Rendezvous, enabled him to take immense risks with great safety.

Rendezvous is a mobility skill that Chamber can cast to deploy an anchor at a chosen location. By placing the Rendezvous anchor strategically, the Agent gains the ability to explore the area within its vertical cylinder range and instantly teleport back to it when threatened.

Despite significant nerfs in patch 5.12, limiting Chamber to a single anchor placement, the utility's core function as a "get out of jail free" card remains intact.

1) Turret

Killjoy's Turret in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy's Turret is an autonomous intel tool that, once deployed, remains active until enemies destroy it or it's recalled. The Turret monitors a 180° area, detecting enemies or some abilities. When triggered through enemy presence, it fires a burst of three shots, dealing damage that decreases with distance.

Unlike Cypher's Spycam, Killjoy can freely move around the map while her Turret stays active. However, if she goes more than 40 meters away, it deactivates. The Turret can detect enemies up to 40 meters away and can deal up to 24 points of damage per burst. This makes it a powerful Sentinel tool, almost like having a 6th player on the team.

Since patch 5.12 brought Chamber nerfs, Killjoy has become a dominant Sentinel in Valorant. She is one of the most picked Agents in the game due to her low-skill floor and high-impact potential.