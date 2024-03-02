Valorant 8.04 PBE patch notes: Premier updates, KAY/O bug fix, and more

Valorant 8.04 PBE patch notes are now live, with players getting a look at everything that Riot has in store with the latest PBE. Premier is receiving a number of updates and changes, including removing enrolment to play. Several bug fixes have also been introduced, like a fix to KAY/O's ZERO/point reporting inaccurate information.

The current 8.04 PBE will run until Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11 am PT. Read on to find the patch notes below.

Valorant 8.04 PBE patch notes explored

The Valorant 8.04 PBE patch notes were shared on the r/ValorantPBE subreddit. They are as follows:

MODES UPDATE

The Range

Added character portraits and minimap icons for Training Bots in the Range.

PREMIER UPDATES

A new Stage of Premier will begin this patch and we have a few updates:

No more enrollment! You can make a team and start playing at any time in the Stage.

Provisional divisions are shown immediately upon team creation, update whenever the roster or Zone changes, and are locked in once your team plays your first match of the Stage.

Teams can change their Zone anytime before they play their first match of the Stage.

Weekly matches now have rematch protection, so you won’t face the same team twice in a Stage (unless you’ve been in queue a long time).

You can only play 2 matches per week, so no jumping between teams as a free agent within the same week.

Standings show Playoff results once Playoffs start and lock in 48 hours after Playoffs end.

ESPORTS FEATURES UPDATES

Masters Madrid is right around the corner, and we have a few updates for the Esports Hub:

As Kickoff concludes and teams secure their place at Masters Madrid, the Global Events tab of the Hub will unlock, letting you explore participating teams, schedules, and the new format.

You can check out the Swiss Bracket page for Groups and watch teams qualify for the Playoffs.

BUG FIXES

Agent

Fixed known cases where KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) would sometimes report inaccurate information. Please report any further instances.

Fixed a bug where if you were revived by Sage’s Resurrection (X), you would be nudged slightly at the end of the animation.

Fixed a bug where bullets could pass through the corners of Sage's Barrier Orb (C).

Esports Features

Fixed a bug where the Esports Hub Schedule was not automatically taking you to the current day.

Fixed a visual bug in the Play In Groups Bracket that showed duplicate information.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug with abilities extending past the minimap widget such as Killjoy’s Lockdown (X).

Premier

Fixed a bug where the start button wouldn’t update immediately if you’re in the lobby when an event starts.

KNOWN ISSUES

Premier

A team creation deadline is sometimes displayed on the Premier hub. There is no longer a deadline for team creation - feel free to create at any time in the Stage!

What is Valorant PBE?

Valorant PBE lets players try out the game's upcoming updates before they arrive on the global servers. Its official description is as follows:

"You'll be able to break in new maps, assess new Agents, and more! Better yet, we'll try to squash any pesky bugs you find along the way to ensure our shiny new content is well-tuned and (hopefully) glitch-free before it goes live."

It allows developers to test out the patch on PBE servers for any potential bugs or issues. Players will need to have an account in the NA region and play consistently from there. They also should not have any existing bans on their profiles to participate in the PBE servers.