Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Premier and Esports Hub new features explained

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 has finally been released. This new Act has introduced a variety of in-game content, including a brand new Battlepass, a new skinline, and some quality-of-life changes. The developers have also made slight alterations to the current maps to tease the upcoming Controller Agent.

Apart from the above changes, the game will see some improvements for its popular Premier mode and the recently added Esports Hub. While these are not the main focus of the Act, they are noteworthy, to say the least. This article will give a detailed view of these changes in Episode 8 Act 2.

Premier Mode changes in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2

Premier is an in-game tournament system that allows players to form their own teams and compete against each other. It was released in August 2023 to increase the competitive spirit among players and act as a pathway to the game's official esports scene. While the beginning of Premier felt a little rigid with its rules, Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 tries to curb that and make it a smoother experience for the players.

The Episode 8 Act 2 Premier season now has a new feature known as Rematch protection. This will prevent teams from facing the same opponent repeatedly, allowing them to encounter different teams throughout their tournament run. This will ultimately help them grow when it comes to skill and preparing strategies.

Unlike the previous Acts, there will be no more enrollment period for Premier mode in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2. This means that players can form a team and start playing matches at any point of the stage. Another minor change added to this mode is that standings will show playoff results as the matches finish.

Players can also see their Provisional Division after their team is created in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2. However, one thing to note is that it can still change due to roster or zone changes, but it will be set after the first match has been played. Teams can also change their zone any time before their first match. Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 Premier is set to begin on March 13, 2024.

Esports Hub changes in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2

Unlike the multiple changes in Premier mode, the Esports Hub section will only have minor tweaks done in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2. The most noticeable of them all is the addition of Spotlight.

The Spotlight section of Esports Hub in Valorant

The Spotlight section will show players the next major VCT event alongside the timings for its first few matches. They can also see all the qualified teams for the event on the left-hand side of the screen. Additionally, players can click on the Event Details option to get the full brackets of the event.

Players can now click on the VCT Masters Madrid banner in the Global Events section to get the event details and keep track of all the teams and players. This is especially helpful for the people interested in Masters Madrid as it will use the Swiss style format for the first time in Valorant esports. Masters Madrid will be the first international event of 2024 and is set to begin on March 15.

