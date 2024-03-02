How to get Primordium spray in Valorant

A brand new Primordium spray is all set to be launched alongside the second act of Episode 8 in Valorant. This item is part of the newly introduced Primordium exclusive Bundle. It boasts the core theme of this collection, which is inspired by demonic creatures and outer worlds.

Hence, players might want to equip the exceptional Primordium spray and add it to their collection. This article will offer an in-depth preview of the spray and how to obtain it from Valorant's store.

Purchasing the Primordium spray from the Valorant store

The Primordium spray resembles a gateway to a hellish world with enough demonic energy to destroy the world in one fell swoop. The cosmetic is definitely one of the best sprays made available in-game so far.

Moreover, the item has an effect where if a player goes near it, they’ll feel like they’re peeking into a demonic world through its gateway. Below are some steps to purchase the Primordium spray from the Valorant store:

Open Valorant.

Look to the top right of your main menu screen and select the in-game store.

Select the Featured option and click on the Primordium bundle.

Navigate through all the items offered by RIOT until you find the Primordium spray.

Ensure that you have at least 325 VP in your account and tap on the Purchase option.

In case you forgot to equip the item, go to the Collections tab, and equip it from the Spray section.

All weapon and cosmetic skins available in the Primordium bundle in Valorant

Aside from the spray in Valorant, players will also get the following items if they get the Primordium bundle:

Primordium Vandal

Primordium Phantom

Primordium Spectre

Primordium Shorty

Primordium Melee

Primordium Player Card

Primordium Gun Buddy

The Primordium Gun Buddy and Player Card will be available to purchase for 475 VP, and 375 VP, respectively. Each of the Primordium gun skins is obtainable for 2,175 VP.

The collection features unique finisher animations, which will change weapon colors based on the color equipped. The four distinct weapon color variants available in this title are Default, Gold, Blue, and Green.

To learn more about the cosmetics of the upcoming Primordium bundle, click here:

