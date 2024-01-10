As Episode 8 Act 1 of Valorant sets in, players have a fresh set of weekly missions to complete. Like previous seasons, this Act offers a new Battlepass with various exciting rewards. To earn these weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, and more, you must accumulate substantial XP over the course of the season, which is when these missions come in handy.

By completing three simple challenges each week, you can easily reach your Battlepass goals. The time taken to finish them ranges from a few minutes to hours. You can even carry over any incomplete missions, allowing you to collect every reward, even if you miss a week or so.

Below, we have listed each weekly mission in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1, along with the total XP that can be earned by completing them, as per Valorant dataminer @Shiick on X.

All weekly challenges in Valorant Episode 8 Act 1

Week 1

Kill 100 enemies (14,720 XP)

Use 200 abilities (14,720 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (14,720 XP)

Week 2

Deal 18 000 damage (16,560 XP)

Play 100 rounds (16,560 XP)

Use 200 abilities (16,560 XP)

Week 3

Kill 100 enemies (22,080 XP)

Play 10 games (22,080 XP)

Purchase 200 items (22,080 XP)

Week 4

Deal 18 000 damage (23,920 XP)

Get 50 headshots (23,920 XP)

Play 100 rounds (23,920 XP)

Week 5

Play 10 games (25,760 XP)

Purchase 200 items (25,760 XP)

Use 200 abilities (25,760 XP)

Week 6

Play 100 rounds (25,760 XP)

Purchase 200 items (25,760 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (25,760 XP)

Week 7

Deal 18 000 damage (27,600 XP)

Use 200 abilities (27,600 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (27,600 XP)

Week 8

Play 10 games (27,600 XP)

Play 100 rounds (27,600 XP)

Purchase 200 items (27,600 XP)

How much XP can you earn through Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 weekly missions?

The total XP you can earn each Valorant season depends on the length of the season and the amount of XP required to complete all in-game activities without a hassle. In Episode 8 Act 1, you can accumulate 552,000 XP upon completing eight weeks of weekly challenges.

In the previous Act, players were provided only a maximum of 472,200 XP despite having an extra week of missions. In comparison, the Episode 8 Act 1 weekly missions will let you collect 79,800 more XP. This major shift will consequently affect the playtime required to complete the missions.

The substantial increase in earnable XP could also mean this new Act might require players to earn more XP to redeem items from the Battlepass and other rewards.

