  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Mar 09, 2024 08:04 GMT
LOUD Saadhak at the VALORANT Champions 2022
LOUD Saadhak at the VALORANT Champions 2022 (Image via Liquipedia)

Saadhak's Valorant settings are geared toward players who want to play with a medium-low sensitivity. Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is a professional player hailing from Argentina. He is currently signed to Valorant team LOUD as the team's in-game leader (IGL). Saadhak has been crowned the best In-Game Leader during VCT 2023: Americas League. He was also chosen as the Grand Finals MVP for the same.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Everything to know about Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024

Saadhak has had an outstanding career in Valorant, and LOUD has earned quite a few accolades under his leadership. Other than his aforementioned personal achievements, LOUD bagged the first position at VALORANT Champions 2022, VCT 2023: Americas League, and second place at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, among others.

Below is a list of Saadhak's Valorant settings for 2024:

Mouse settings

  • DPI: 1600
  • Sensitivity: 0.23
  • eDPI: 368
  • ADS Sensitivity: 1
  • Scope Sensitivity: 1
  • Hz: 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6
  • Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

  • Color: White
  • Outlines: On
  • Outline Opacity: 1
  • Outline Thickness: 1
  • Center Dot: On
  • Center Dot Opacity: 1
  • Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

  • Show Inner Lines: On
  • Inner Line Opacity: 1
  • Inner Line Length: 4
  • Inner Line Thickness: 1
  • Inner Line Offset: 1
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

  • Show Outer Lines: Off
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Jump: Space Bar
  • Use Object: E
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Equip Spike: 5
  • Use/Equip Ability 1: C
  • Use/Equip Ability 2: F
  • Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
  • Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q

Map Settings

  • Rotate: Fixed
  • Fixed Orientation: Always the same
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1.2
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Aspect Ratio: 4:3
  • Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

  • Multithreaded Rendering: On
  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
  • Improve Clarity: Off
  • Experimental Sharpening: Off
  • Bloom: On
  • Distortion: Off
  • Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

  • Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K/Armada 25′ 240Hz
  • Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K
  • Mousepad: VAXEE PB
  • Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
  • Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (Nvidia Reflex)

That's all of Saadhak's Valorant settings. For other Valorant pro settings, check these links below:

Governor II Surf II JitBoyS II Surf II

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?