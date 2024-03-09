Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Saadhak's Valorant settings are geared toward players who want to play with a medium-low sensitivity. Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is a professional player hailing from Argentina. He is currently signed to Valorant team LOUD as the team's in-game leader (IGL). Saadhak has been crowned the best In-Game Leader during VCT 2023: Americas League. He was also chosen as the Grand Finals MVP for the same.
This article will provide an in-depth preview of Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.
Everything to know about Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024
Saadhak has had an outstanding career in Valorant, and LOUD has earned quite a few accolades under his leadership. Other than his aforementioned personal achievements, LOUD bagged the first position at VALORANT Champions 2022, VCT 2023: Americas League, and second place at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, among others.
Below is a list of Saadhak's Valorant settings for 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.23
- eDPI: 368
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 5
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: F
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K/Armada 25′ 240Hz
- Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K
- Mousepad: VAXEE PB
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (Nvidia Reflex)
That's all of Saadhak's Valorant settings. For other Valorant pro settings, check these links below:
