Saadhak's Valorant settings (2024): Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Saadhak's Valorant settings are geared toward players who want to play with a medium-low sensitivity. Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is a professional player hailing from Argentina. He is currently signed to Valorant team LOUD as the team's in-game leader (IGL). Saadhak has been crowned the best In-Game Leader during VCT 2023: Americas League. He was also chosen as the Grand Finals MVP for the same.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Everything to know about Saadhak's Valorant settings in 2024

Saadhak has had an outstanding career in Valorant, and LOUD has earned quite a few accolades under his leadership. Other than his aforementioned personal achievements, LOUD bagged the first position at VALORANT Champions 2022, VCT 2023: Americas League, and second place at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo, among others.

Below is a list of Saadhak's Valorant settings for 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.23

eDPI: 368

ADS Sensitivity: 1

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 5

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: F

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): Q

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2556K/Armada 25′ 240Hz

Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K

Mousepad: VAXEE PB

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (Nvidia Reflex)

