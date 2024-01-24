Governor Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Governor" No is an American Valorant esports player who currently plays for Talon Esports. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiator Agent, Sova, when needed. He has been among the more popular content creators in the Valorant community since the game's release

Governor has also competed fairly well in the game's esports scene. He has played for many teams in the past, like Complexity, Turtle Troops, ez5, etc. With these teams, he participated in official Valorant events like the Challengers League in NA and some OFF//SEASON events like the Knights Monthly Gauntlet, The Funhaver Invitational LAN, The Knight's Forge, etc.

Everything fans need to know about Governor's Valorant settings in 2024

Governor joins Talon Esports for VCT 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

For 2024, Governor will move away from the Americas to compete in the Pacific region under the Talon Esports banner. The roster already comprises some of Pacific's best, and his addition could take the team to greater heights. The team recently competed in the OFF//SEASON event, ESL Clash of Nations 2023, where they lost in the Grand Finals against Team NKT. Mentioned below are the settings Governor uses for Valorant in 2024.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1200

Sensitivity: 0.337

eDPI:404.4

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Scope Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.908

Minimap Zoom: 0.942

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protonopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2740

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI

Keyboard: Ducky One 3 Mini

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Graphic Card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 100%

Acquiring the above settings could benefit the players who are beginners in Valorant. However, to master the basic fundamentals, they must watch pro matches and have a proper aim routine.

Governor's move to Talon Esports is quite unexpected but an interesting one. This makes him one of the few players from the Americas alongside yay, who changed teams to compete in the Pacific region.

