Governor Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Peter "Governor" No is an American Valorant esports player who currently plays for Talon Esports. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Duelist for his team but has also played as the Initiator Agent, Sova, when needed. He has been among the more popular content creators in the Valorant community since the game's release
Governor has also competed fairly well in the game's esports scene. He has played for many teams in the past, like Complexity, Turtle Troops, ez5, etc. With these teams, he participated in official Valorant events like the Challengers League in NA and some OFF//SEASON events like the Knights Monthly Gauntlet, The Funhaver Invitational LAN, The Knight's Forge, etc.
Everything fans need to know about Governor's Valorant settings in 2024
For 2024, Governor will move away from the Americas to compete in the Pacific region under the Talon Esports banner. The roster already comprises some of Pacific's best, and his addition could take the team to greater heights. The team recently competed in the OFF//SEASON event, ESL Clash of Nations 2023, where they lost in the Grand Finals against Team NKT. Mentioned below are the settings Governor uses for Valorant in 2024.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1200
- Sensitivity: 0.337
- eDPI:404.4
- ADS Sensitivity: Unknown
- Scope Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.908
- Minimap Zoom: 0.942
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Protonopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2740
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 NAVI
- Keyboard: Ducky One 3 Mini
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Graphic Card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 100%
Acquiring the above settings could benefit the players who are beginners in Valorant. However, to master the basic fundamentals, they must watch pro matches and have a proper aim routine.
Governor's move to Talon Esports is quite unexpected but an interesting one. This makes him one of the few players from the Americas alongside yay, who changed teams to compete in the Pacific region.
