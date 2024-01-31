johnqt Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having optimized Valorant settings is key to improving in the game. Despite having over 20 characters with unique abilities, the title is ultimately a tactical shooter, and out-aiming your opponents is the easiest way to rank up. However, considering the in-game settings menu is quite complex, it can sometimes throw off newcomers and even seasoned players.
That is where the Valorant settings used by professional players like Mouhamed "johnqt" Ouarid come into play. Since these players have a lot of experience and many resources at their disposal, thanks to the teams they play for, their in-game configurations are more balanced to their playstyle.
If you think your style matches Sentinels' johnqt's, this article contains everything you need to know about his Valorant settings.
Everything fans need to know about johnqt's Valorant settings
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.20
- eDPI: 320.0
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Yellow
- Crosshair Color: #7ED321FF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner length opacity: 1
- Inner line length: 5
- Inner line thickness 2
- Inner line offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Crosshair Code
0;P;c;8;b;1;t;2;o;0.9;z;4;a;0.6;0t;2;0l;5;0v;5;0o;3;0a;1;0s;3;0e;0.5;1t;2;1l;1;1v;1;1o;32;1a;0.5;1s;2.5;1e;0.6;u;7ED321FF;d;0;h;0;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;0;0m;0;1m;1;0b;1;1b;0;m;0
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 3: X
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 1.0
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: BenQ XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Wireless
- Keyboard: Wooting 60HE
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero
johqt has joined the Sentinels Valorant team as their IGL for the 2024 VCT season. Previously, he played for M80 and Ghost Gaming in the Challengers Leagues.
Please note that emulating johqt's Valorant settings is only a starting point, and you might need to fine-tune them to fit your specific needs.