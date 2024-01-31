johnqt Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having optimized Valorant settings is key to improving in the game. Despite having over 20 characters with unique abilities, the title is ultimately a tactical shooter, and out-aiming your opponents is the easiest way to rank up. However, considering the in-game settings menu is quite complex, it can sometimes throw off newcomers and even seasoned players.

That is where the Valorant settings used by professional players like Mouhamed "johnqt" Ouarid come into play. Since these players have a lot of experience and many resources at their disposal, thanks to the teams they play for, their in-game configurations are more balanced to their playstyle.

If you think your style matches Sentinels' johnqt's, this article contains everything you need to know about his Valorant settings.

Everything fans need to know about johnqt's Valorant settings

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.20

eDPI: 320.0

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Yellow

Crosshair Color: #7ED321FF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner length opacity: 1

Inner line length: 5

Inner line thickness 2

Inner line offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;c;8;b;1;t;2;o;0.9;z;4;a;0.6;0t;2;0l;5;0v;5;0o;3;0a;1;0s;3;0e;0.5;1t;2;1l;1;1v;1;1o;32;1a;0.5;1s;2.5;1e;0.6;u;7ED321FF;d;0;h;0;0g;0;1g;0;0f;0;1f;0;0m;0;1m;1;0b;1;1b;0;m;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Z

Use/Equip Ability 3: X

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: V

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.1

Minimap Zoom: 1.0

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: BenQ XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G PRO X Superlight 2 Wireless

Keyboard: Wooting 60HE

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero

johqt has joined the Sentinels Valorant team as their IGL for the 2024 VCT season. Previously, he played for M80 and Ghost Gaming in the Challengers Leagues.

Please note that emulating johqt's Valorant settings is only a starting point, and you might need to fine-tune them to fit your specific needs.