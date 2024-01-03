How to maximize Valorant FPS in 2024

To perform well in any 5v5 shooter, players need high FPS, and Valorant is no exception. An optimal framerate enhances the gaming experience and can help you get more kills. The Riot Games offering is still among the best first-person shooter games out there. Its player base is decent, and the developers keep providing substantial quality-of-life changes from time to time to keep the community engaged.

If you're a Valorant enthusiast who wants to increase the FPS they're getting, your search ends here. This article will show you how to maximize your framerate in-game in 2024.

Maximizing your FPS in Valorant in 2024

Optimizing in-game settings in Valorant

The best way to maximize Valorant FPS is by optimizing the in-game settings. You’ve probably noticed that some in-game General and Graphics settings are set to High by default. This can put pressure on your hardware by using more of its resources.

To ensure that doesn't happen, here are the settings you can use to maximize your FPS:

Video Settings

General

General settings in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Your Monitor's highest resolution

Your Monitor's highest resolution Aspect Ratio method: Letterbox

Letterbox Limit FPS in Battery: On

On Limit FPS in Menus: On

On Limit FPS in Background: On

On Limit FPS in Always: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Graphics Quality

Graphics settings in-game (Image via Riot Games)

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

1X Improve Clarity : Off

: Off [BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Closing unnecessary applications

Unnecessary applications running in the background might occupy too much of your computer's memory, leading to laggy gameplay and ruining your experience. Hence, it is always recommended to close all unwanted and unnecessary applications, and you can do so by following these straightforward steps:

Press Ctrl+Alt+Delete or Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open the Task Manager.

or to open the Task Manager. Click on the Processes tab.

Look for any unwanted applications running in the background.

If you find any, select it and press End Task.

Do this for all unnecessary applications.

Update Graphics Drivers

To get a lag-free experience, you must ensure your graphics driver is updated. An outdated driver could potentially lead to performance issues.

If you want to update your driver, you can go to your graphics card manufacturer’s website to find the most recent graphics driver. After finding it, follow the installation instructions to the end.

Setting the game to High Priority

Set the application's priority to High (Image via YouTube/Rem)

This is another great trick to get an FPS boost in-game. If you set your Valorant application priority to High, it could help you to improve your gameplay experience. Follow these steps to gain an immediate FPS boost:

Open the Task Manager.

Go to the Details tab.

Navigate to the Valorant-Win64-Shipping.exe and Valorant.exe options.

Right-click on either application.

Go to the Set Priority option.

Among all the options, select High.

After that, click Change Priority in the pop-up menu.

Now, do this for the other application.

Disabling the Xbox Game bar

Disabling the Xbox Game Bar to get an FPS Boost (Image via Windows)

Disabling the Xbox Game Bar through Windows Settings is a great way to maximize your Valorant FPS. Here are the simple steps to follow to prevent it from working:

Go to Windows settings.

Select the Gaming option.

Navigate to Game Bar.

Turn off the Enable Game Bar option.

Graphics Performance preference

Selecting the High-performance option gives you an FPS boost (Image via YouTube/Rem)

This process is pretty underrated, as not many people know about it. However, you can use this trick to boost their FPS in Valorant. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to Graphics Settings of Windows.

Enable the "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" option.

Select the Browse option on the same page, then navigate to the Valorant.exe application from its installed folder and click Add.

After that, you'll see the game listed under Browse. Click on Options and select High Performance.

Then repeat the same process with the RiotClientServices application.

Upgrade your hardware

This is another effective way to increase your FPS. If you can upgrade your PC components like RAM, processor, and graphics card, it’ll surely boost your FPS and help you perform better.

That sums up some of the processes you can use to maximize your FPS in-game in 2024. Furthermore, if you’re looking for the system requirements for the game, make sure to check our guide.