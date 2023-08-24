Valorant system requirements in 2023: Minimum, required, and high-end specs

Riot's captivating free-to-play FPS shooter, Valorant, has captured the gaming community's heart. Boasting vibrant characters and tactical versatility, the game has accrued countless plaudits throughout the years. That said, whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer, your gaming experience can be greatly influenced by your system setup.

In this article, we'll dissect the Valorant system requirements for 2023 so you can unlock your Agent's ultimate potential.

System requirements in 2023 for Valorant

Meeting the minimum requirements

While Valorant is designed to be accessible to a wide range of players, it's important to note that sticking with the minimum system requirements might come with performance limitations. If you're content with a modest gaming experience akin to a PlayStation 3, you can get away with the bare essentials.

Riot has stated you can achieve around 30fps using integrated graphics, such as the AMD Radeon R5 200 or Intel HD 400, coupled with 1GB of memory. To avoid any hiccups, ensure you have at least 4GB of VRAM.

Smooth 60fps gameplay

If you're aiming for a smooth 60fps gameplay, you don't need a high-end graphics card. Both Nvidia and AMD users can find their sweet spot with units such as the Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or the AMD Radeon R7 240, with a mere 1GB of VRAM doing the trick.

Although these requirements won't break the bank, consider the added benefits of newer graphics cards, such as Nvidia Reflex support for GTX 900 series GPUs and beyond. This elevates your framerates and minimizes hardware-related latency for a more responsive gaming experience.

High-end performance and future-proofing

For those who refuse to settle for anything less than excellence, Valorant has something to offer in its high-end spectrum. The prospect of achieving 144fps gameplay is possible with graphics cards like the GTX 1050 Ti. Providing buttery-smooth visuals, it also grants access to Nvidia Reflex, a game-changing feature that enhances responsiveness.

However, it's worth noting that Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling support haven't made their way into the game as of 2023. Here's the spec sheet as per Riot's website:

Min Specs (30 FPS) Rec Specs (60 FPS) CPU Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

AMD Athlon 200GE Intel i3-4150

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU Intel HD 4000

AMD Radeon R5 200 GeForce GT 730

AMD Radeon R7 240 RAM 4GB Note: If your system uses dedicated/discrete graphics, you will also need at least 1GB VRAM. OS Windows 10 (Build 17134+) 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit Requires DirectX 11 support On Windows 11, we also require TPM 2.0 and UEFI Secure Boot.

Storage

In the digital age, storage is a vital consideration. To accommodate Valorant's requirements, ensure you have a minimum of 20GB of storage space. While Riot doesn't explicitly mention solid-state drives (SSDs), investing in the best SSD for gaming can be a smart move as it can contribute to faster loading times.

As Riot's tactical shooter continues to captivate players worldwide, ensuring your gaming rig is up to par with its system requirements is essential. Whether you're content with the minimum specs, aiming for a seamless 60fps experience, or pushing for high-end performance, there's a setup that suits your preferences.

Don't hesitate to invest in newer graphics cards for features like Nvidia Reflex, and consider optimizing your settings for those extra framerates.