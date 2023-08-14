After TDMs success should Valorant introduce a third person mode?

Since Valorant, Riot Games' tactical first-person shooter, burst onto the scene, it's been a hit in every sense. The mix of precise shooting, strategic positioning, and the unique abilities of each Agent has carved out a particular spot in the world of competitive gaming, with many players shifting to it due to its vast appeal.

But as the gaming world keeps changing and what players like shifts, a new question arises: Could it be a good idea for Valorant to try out a third-person mode inspired by the success of its Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode? Let's explore the possibilities of a 3rd person mode and how it might transform the Valorant experience.

Third person mode in Valorant explored

One solid reason to think about a third-person mode is to add variety to Valorant's gameplay. Games like PUBG and Fortnite are super popular since they use the third-person perspective, which many gamers enjoy. By adding a third-person mode, Riot could get in on this and welcome players who love this perspective. It could allow them to enjoy the deep tactical gameplay that Riot's tactical shooter offers.

Imagine all the players who've gotten good at PUBG and Fortnite trying out Valorant. Adding a third-person mode wouldn't mean forgetting what the game is about, but it would undoubtedly enhance some gameplay mechanics.

One of the cool things about a third-person mode is that it could change the focus from being great at aiming to being strategic. Sure, aiming would still be necessary, but players must think about where they're standing, how to use cover smartly, and how to work well with their team.

Adding a third-person mode could help players become more aware of the game's dynamics and encourage them to work better together as a team.. Knowing what's happening around you and understanding the map would be super important. Players must predict what their opponents are up to and think about the map layout. This could even help players get better at the regular first-person mode too.

Valorant's appeal is greatly influenced by its Agents, each possessing distinct abilities that set them apart. A third-person mode could make these abilities even more enjoyable to use. Agents who control areas, manage crowds or gather info could outshine others in this mode.

A third-person mode could make the game a mix of a first-person shooter and a real-time strategy game. This would make intelligent choices, teamwork, and using resources super important - like playing chess, but way faster!

While the first-person gameplay is a big part of its success, trying out a third-person mode could bring in fresh air and make it even more exciting.

By embracing the third Person perspective, Riot's tactical shooter could attract players from different gaming backgrounds and make teamwork and strategy even more critical.