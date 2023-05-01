How many people play Valorant? (May 2023)

Valorant is Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter that came out in 2020. There has been substantial hype around the game ever since the release of its closed beta, and its popularity has only risen with time. The developers have done a great job in keeping the playerbase constantly on their toes by regularly adding new content.

Valorant players receive regular patches to the game, roughly once every two weeks. These bring new Agents, maps, modes, and cosmetics, as well as tweaks to how old Agents and maps work. All these things keep the title fresh and satisfy the playerbase's novelty-seeking nature.

Considering all these things, you might wonder exactly how many people play the game alongside you. The answer is right here in this article.

What is Valorant's player count in 2023?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get your head focused, and your game on. Time to show the world who’s on top in Episode 6: Act III. Get your head focused, and your game on. Time to show the world who’s on top in Episode 6: Act III. https://t.co/WQzvQz1JW7

According to the Tracker Network, which is one of the most reliable third-party applications you can use to track your progress in the game, Valorant has recorded 20,081,479 players as of April 30, 2023. This is quite a big number for an FPS title.

The website also mentions that over six million people played the game on the last day of April. It is pretty close to the peak number who have played in a single day.

The number of players over the last six months is mentioned below (data from tracker.gg):

April 2023 - 20,081,479

March 2023 - 20,124,255

February 2023 - 18,296,396

January 2023 - 18,886,523

December 2022 - 17,720,852

November 2022 - 17,306,366

These numbers are a testament to the game's growing popularity. The playerbase has grown by almost three million people in the last six months. Compared to the data from three years ago, when the game released, the numbers have increased by a great amount.

How does Valorant's player-count compared to other games?

CS2 @CounterStrike Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: Today we're excited to announce Counter-Strike 2. Counter-Strike 2 is an overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience. First, let's talk about smoke grenades: https://t.co/iTtguRHJ0S

CS:GO clocked 1.5 million players in April 2023 according to Steamcharts, while Overwatch 2 saw 26.1 million players in the same month. These are the two games that Riot's tactical shooter is the closest rival to, having incorporated ideas from both of them into its fabric. It might not be the most played title out there, but it definitely boasts a big playerbase.

When Counter-Strike 2 was announced recently, there was a lot of speculation as to how it would impact Valorant's player count. So far, things don't look that different, even with all the promises that CS2 comes with.

Although both follow the same gameplay framework, Riot has managed to include enough unique elements in its FPS title by incorporating abilities. Moreover, the Agent-based shooter also follows a different art style from Counter-Strike, which makes the game even more appealing to a lot of people.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Three games, one question: Which will you play first? The Radiant Entertainment System drops in your store today. Three games, one question: Which will you play first? The Radiant Entertainment System drops in your store today. https://t.co/Rlf4Y9Uo0i

Valorant's player count is only projected to go up with time, as long as the developers keep adding exciting new content such as new Agents, maps, and skin collections. Maybe the game will also reach the level of popularity enjoyed by its sibling, League of Legends.

Poll : 0 votes