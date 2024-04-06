Best team composition for Ascent in Valorant (April 2024)

The best team composition for Ascent in Valorant keeps changing, thanks to the release of new Agents and balance updates shipped out by the developer. That said, some Agents have marked their spot on the map's meta and are considered indispensable while playing on it.

This article highlights the best team composition for Ascent in Valorant to help you win more matches, whether it is in ranked queue or Premier games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team composition for Ascent in Valorant in April 2024

Best team composition for Ascent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The best team composition for Ascent in Valorant consists of the following Agents:

Jett

Omen

Sova

KAY/O

Killjoy

Given below is a breakdown of each Agent's role in the team and what you can replace them with if you or your teammates are looking for a variation for the team.

Jett

Jett has always been the best Valorant Duelist on Ascent. The Korean Agent is still considered the best Operator user, and Ascent is a map where this powerful sniper rifle shines. On Attack, Jett's ability to create space and disruption by dashing in is matched only by Raze, who can be considered a close second, when it comes to the Duelist picks for this map.

Omen

Although a versatile Controller, Omen has fallen out of favor among Valorant players, as maps in the game have gotten bigger and bigger. Many of the sites on the newer maps also have several viewpoints, making Controllers like Viper and Harbor more appealing to players.

However, Ascent is still Omen's playground as he remains part of some of the best team compositions for Ascent in Valorant. If you are looking for alternatives, you can consider playing Astra or Clove on this map.

Sova

Sova has always been an Ascent staple. His ability to reveal enemies' positions makes it easy for your team to shoot them down through Ascent's several porous walls. Fade can be considered a solid alternative to Sova on this map.

KAY/O

KAY/O is a fantastic secondary Initiator for the map, and thus, gains a spot on the best team compositions for Ascent in Valorant. Having him on the team gives your team the ability to Suppress opponents.

This robotic Agent also pairs well with Jett, especially if the KAY/O players are familiar with Ascent flash lineups. Gekko is a suitable alternative to KAY/O as a secondary Initiator on this map.

Killjoy

The best team composition for Ascent in Valorant would be incomplete without Killjoy. Ever since this Agent came out in 2020, she has dominated the meta on this map, with small windows where Cypher was ahead in the race.

Killjoy is an expert at locking down (pun intended) sites on defense and looking out for flankers while attacking. Although Cypher is a decent Agent, KJ's kit is way more valuable.

