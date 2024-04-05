Best Valorant team composition for Split (April 2024)

Valorant players are well aware that not all the maps are made equally. Although some maps seem unwinnable, they bring out the best in players. There are numerous creative and unique maps in Riot Games' shooter, which can be played in different ways. Split is one such map that players either love or hate.

Split used to be a fairly defender-sided map, but after patch 6.0, it became more attacker-friendly. Fortunately, its distinct vibe was retained despite the changes. It still has the climbing ropes and the central section that divides into two sections on either side.

Valorant places a great emphasis on individual skills. However, players can gain an advantage in ranked matches by being aware of which Agents are skilled on particular maps. In this article, we will discuss the best team composition to be played on Split.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Valorant team composition for the map of Split

Selecting Valorant Agents that excel at managing and clearing Split's constrained lanes is crucial for players hoping to achieve a high win rate. Here is the best team composition on the map:

Jett

Raze

Omen

Skye

Sage

1) Jett

Jett, one of the highest pick Duelists in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is an excellent choice for Split. She can use her Tailwind dash and Cloudburst smokes to their fullest potential in those small, tight hallways. She is a vital asset for executes because of her ability to enter quickly and draw attention away from entryways.

Jett can quickly get to the many elevated angles thanks to her Updraft ability. She is an expert in navigating Split and taking advantage of favorable circumstances.

2) Raze

Raze, preferred Duelist in selective maps (Image via Riot Games)

No one can match Raze's skill as a Duelist on this map. Nobody does it quite like her when it comes to getting numerous frags, stopping opponent pushes, and dealing with some significant damage.

Despite the changes to Split, there are a lot of gaps to clean up during executes and retakes, and Raze's reliable Boom Bot and Paint Shells are precisely the thing for that. Split becomes the Brazilian Duelist's little playground if players have some serious skill and can pull off those satisfying Blast Pack boosts.

Without a doubt, Raze can maximize her toolbox on this map.

3) Omen

Omen, a Controller Agent who can play both aggressive or passive (Image via Riot Games)

Omen is our Controller option on Split. His smokes are a major factor in blocking angles during attack-side executes and preventing enemy assaults while he maintains defense. He can easily block the enemy's vision when entering a place with two charges of Dark Cover. Omen is an excellent choice for both offense and defense on Split due to his versatility.

The small size of the map makes Omen's ultimate significantly more potent during the attack, enabling him to successfully lurk once the spike is planted. His teleport is especially effective on Split's many vertical angles, giving players more ways to outmaneuver rivals and engage in duels.

4) Skye

Skye, an Agent in Valorant from Australia (Image via Riot Games)

While they are crucial on every map, flashers are especially strong in Split. Given that her birds are hard to avoid around the tight turns on the map, Skye is among the best flashers to choose for Split.

When Skye's bird flies into an enemy's face, they can hardly even react. Her tiger makes sure there are no mercenaries in close quarters, allowing the crew to rapidly plant the spike. On defense, Skye can assist her Duelist in taking on weak and blind adversaries.

5) Sage

Sage, is the only Agent in Valorant who can revive another player (Image via Riot Games)

Mid-control is crucial for both attackers and defenders in Split, making Sage an indispensable asset, especially when it comes to defense. To prevent the attacking side from gaining the upper hand, she must set up her barrier in mid to stop or delay any quick aggression.

There are several excellent post-plant locations for Sage's Barrier on both sites, making it a reliable offensive strategy for securely reaching the B site. Furthermore, it's wonderful to have Sage behind an entry-hungry Raze or Jett, especially since she received a boost to her healing ability in December 2022. With Sage providing them with much-needed healing, the Duelists will certainly thrive.

The key to taking control of Split is to choose Agents who can take advantage of its many chokepoints, high altitudes, and tight openings. Make sure to run these five Agents to increase the likelihood of winning this map.

