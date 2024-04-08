Best team composition for Breeze in Valorant (April 2024)

What is the best team composition for Breeze in Valorant? This is a query many players have, as the metagame is constantly evolving thanks to the addition of new Agents and balance changes to existing ones. Breeze is one of the most polarizing maps in the game, with players either loving it or hating it. One of the main reasons behind this is that the map does not allow for much versatility in terms of playstyles.

This article will discuss the best team composition for Breeze in Valorant. It is considered the staple format, which most teams, including those in VCT, prefer to run.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team composition for Breeze in Valorant in April 2024

Best team composition for Breeze in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's best team composition for Breeze in the current meta consists of the following Agents:

Jett

Viper

Sova

Cypher

KAY/O or Yoru

Jett

Jett is uncontested as the best Duelist on Breeze. Her utility is perfect for the open expanses of the map. Updraft and Tailwind allow her to cover both vertical and horizontal distances better than other Duelists—even Raze, whose Boombot and Paintshells are lackluster due to the absence of tight corners on this map.

Viper

Viper is arguably the best Agent on Breeze. No other Agent can provide the amount of value Viper's Toxic Screen does on this map. The fact that she can conveniently cycle her util makes her a force to be reckoned with. Lastly, her ability to play from afar using Snake Bites in post-plant scenarios solidifies her place in the best team composition for Breeze in Valorant.

Sova

Sova is the Initiator of choice for Breeze. Although Fade can do nearly the same things as him, the fact that the Russian Agent can send his arrows far off gives him a significant edge.

Sova's Shock Bolt combines well with Viper's abilities in post-plant situations and is a combo you should explore.

Cypher

Cypher is the best Sentinel for Breeze. He is the only character with global abilities and the buffs in Valorant Patch 7.09 have made him stronger than ever. Having him on any site allows the rest of the team to double up on other areas of the map as varying trip setups and cages can hold off the enemy and buy time for rotations.

KAY/O or Yoru

The fifth spot on the best team composition for Breeze in Valorant can go to either KAY/O or Yoru. If you prefer a more calculated playstyle based on poking and prodding around the map, you should go for KAY/O. On the other hand, if you prefer a more dive-based style, Yoru is the way to go.

