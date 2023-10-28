Valorant PBE patch 7.09 cycle: Massive Raze nerfs, Cypher buffs, Fade adjustments, and more

The Valorant PBE notes for patch cycle 7.09 are now live, and there is indeed a lot that players can look forward to from the official update that is coming next week. One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming version is the nerfs that will be making their way to Raze, changes will be making their way to her Paint Shells (E) and Blast Pack (Q), which will now be forcing players to be more precise with her abilities to hurt enemies.

Cypher, on the other hand, will be receiving a fair bit of love this time around. The Sentinel has one of the worst pick rates in both pro-play and standard matchmaking, and with the upcoming buffs to his Trapwire (C) he is likely to get more playtime.

Fade will also be receiving a couple of adjustments in Valorant patch 7.09 with some updates making their way to Judge.

Valorant PBE patch 7.09 notes

Before moving onto the list of changes it’s important to note here that the tweaks may not reflect entirely in the official patch next week. Riot Games will first be testing it out in the Valorant PBE before shipping them with the official version update.

1) Agent Updates

Cypher

Trapwire (C)

Decreased the time until the trap concusses a captured enemy 3 >>> 1.5 seconds.

After concussing an enemy or an enemy in the trap was killed, the Trapwire (C) no longer destroys itself but instead re-arms after 0.5 seconds, allowing it to ensnare another enemy.

Duration of tag slow when hit by the trap increased 0.75 >>> 2 seconds.

Skye

Trailblazer (Q)

Adjusted Trailblazer’s collision so that it goes under Trapwires placed at mid-height. This won’t affect the hitboxes for weapon damage.

Fade

Prowler (C)

Adjusted Prowler (C) collision so that they go over Trapwires placed at foot height and under Trapwires placed at head height. This won’t affect the hitboxes for weapon damage.

Raze

Paint Shells (E)

Primary grenade explosion radius 6m >>> 5.5m.

Secondary grenades explosion radius 6m >>> 5.25m.

Primary grenade explosion minimum damage 15 >>> 1.

Secondary grenades explosion minimum damage 15 >>> 1.

Damage multiplier to enemy utility 250% >>> 100%.

Blast Pack (Q)

Satchel doesn’t deal damage until fully armed.

Satchel's arm time increased 0.5 seconds >>> 1.5.

2) Weapon Updates

Judge

Reduced max mag size from 7 >>> 5

Increased Jumping spread from 1.25 >>> 2.25

Increased Running spread from .10 >>> .75

3) Social Updates

Updated the icons that appear in the Friends List when friends are playing other Riot Games.

Client now detects people in Riot Mobile and TFT, and display unique icons for people playing these games.

People who are online in Riot Mobile have a "gray dot" Player Card Image.

The failsafe "Unknown Product" icon is now a red Riot fist instead of the gray dot.

Updated the icons shown for people in LoL, LoR, and WildRift.

4) Premier Updates

Premier Practice

There will be windows of time where you can queue for practice on select non-match days, check your calendars for the schedule! These matches will follow Premier match structure, but will not affect your Premier Score.

Enrollment Updates

Teams created before or during the new 'Team Creation Window' will now be able to recruit members and participate in Premier at any point during the Stage!

Timeouts

Every match, teams will have one timeout per side and an additional time out in Overtime.

Premier Crests

Crests will now reflect your team’s performance and evolve over the entire stage.

Playoff Qualification Threshold

Riot are lowering the qualification threshold in this stage to 600 points.

Matchmaking

Some slight adjustments to find you fairer matches during the weekly matches.

Zones

Some regions can't support the same number of divisions, so Riot have made adjustments to certain zones to support generally healthier queue times and improved match fairness.

5) Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a rare issue where detaching from a rope would cause a footstep noise.