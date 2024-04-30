All Viper nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08

Following the advent of Patch 8.08, the developers have introduced several Viper nerfs in Valorant. This American Chemist’s nerfs might affect the current meta in the ranked and esports scene. Due to some previous changes, she became a dominant Controller. However, with these Viper nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08, the developers have promised to maintain her uniqueness.

This article will explore all the Viper nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08 and the potential changes they might face in the meta.

Viper nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08

This Agent has undergone several changes over the years, mostly buffs. Hence, she has shown immense prowess and emerged as a meta Controller. However, with these Viper nerfs in Valoarnt, the developers want to confirm the evident changes the American Chemist already possesses. Moreover, they're keeping her unique Identity as a Controller. Viper players must now be more careful about their utility usages, especially smoke timings and positioning over time.

Reduction in total smoke uptime coupled with a reduction in the cooldown of reactivating aim to reduce her total stalling uptime and push you to better manage your fuel. Increasing the minimum fuel to activate her smokes creates a larger window for enemies to attack when her fuel is fully drained.

Poison Cloud (Q) only being retrievable in the Buy Phase pushes you to make sharper calls of where you’ll place the ability each round and sharpen her identity of high influence in a highly committed area.

Reducing Snake Bite (C) to a single charge reduces how often Viper can use the ability to fill the gaps while her smokes are down and increases the importance of fuel management. The increase in duration ensures that a single Snake Bite (C) charge is lethal to all enemies in the acid for its full duration.

In the Patch 7.09 update, the developers pushed some unintentional changes for Viper. However, they’ve fixed those issues, and here is the full description of Viper nerfs in Valorant:

Toxic Screen (E) and Poison Cloud (Q)

Max uptime on each individual smoke source reduced 15 >>> 13.5 >>> 12s

Minimum fuel needed to activate smoke increased 20% >>> 30%

Cooldown on re-activating smokes after putting them down reduced 8 >>> 5.5 >>> 5s

Poison Cloud (Q)

Can now only be picked up during the Buy Phase

Snake Bite (C)

Charges reduced 2 >>> 1

Price increased 200 >>> 300

Duration increased 5.5 >>> 6.5s

After these changes, players might see a huge surge in the pick rate of Clove, especially in professional games.

