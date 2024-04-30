How to get Mystbloom spray in Valorant?

The Mystbloom spray in Valorant is sure to bring out your inner tranquil graffiti artist. Inspired by a floral theme, this collection is all about the zen life, peaceful and quiet. This spray lets you paint a giant lotus across walls and structures in Riot Games' popular first-person shooter title. Set to release on April 30, 2024, as a part of the Mystbloom collection, prepare for a serene feel with this skinline and accessories.

Sprays offer an element of spunk to your matches, and most players are found flaunting their spray collection during the Preparation phase. This article will explain how you can easily acquire the Mystbloom spray in Valorant.

How to acquire the Mystbloom spray in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3

Expand Tweet

To get the Mystbloom spray in Valorant, part of the new skin collection, here are the steps you need to follow:

Launch Valorant on your PC. Locate the Store option from the home screen menu. Select the Mystbloom skin collection and look at all the components of the bundle. Find the Mystbloom spray and click on the Purchase Item button under it. The spray costs a total of 475 VP.

If you purchased the whole Mystbloom skin bindle, the spray will be automatically added to your collection. Be sure to equip it in your spray wheel in Valorant before hopping onto a game and flaunting the design.

Note: The Mystbloom spray will only be available while the bundle is in the shop. After the validity expires, the skins may return to the store or Night Market, but items such as spray, gun buddy, and player card will be permanently removed.

Mystbloom spray price in Valorant

The Mystbloom spray costs 475 VP in the game when bought as an individual item. If you purchase the entire Mystbloom skin bundle for 8,700 VP, items like the spray, gun buddy, and player card will automatically be included.

What skins are there in Valorant's Mystbloom skin collection?

Expand Tweet

The Mystbloom collection, set to launch on April 30, 2024, along with Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, offers skins for five different weapons:

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Melee (Mystbloom Kunai)

The skins have four color variants, including the default one. These are themed after the four main seasons - Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. Each individual skin costs 2,175 VP, but the elusive melee weapon variant is priced much higher at 4,350 VP.