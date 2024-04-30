How to get Mystbloom player card in Valorant?

The Mystbloom player card in Valorant, with its floral aura, induces a sense of peace and calm in the otherwise chaotic matches. Launching on April 30, 2024, along with Episode 8 Act 3, the new skin bundle has already managed to turn heads by promising a "pink" themed skin. As with every other skin-line, this bundle also comes with a player card, a spray, and a gun buddy, along with the hyped skins.

Player cards offer a way to customize your Valorant profile persona, and you can complete the look with this matching Mystbloom player card, featuring the same floral theme. Keep reading to find out more about the price and how you can get this card in your profile.

Note: The Mystbloom player card will only be available as long as the bundle is in the store. After this skin line expires, the skins may return later to the store or Night Market, but items like the player card, gun buddy, and spray will be forever gone.

How to acquire the Mystbloom player card in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3

Expand Tweet

To get the Mystbloom player card included in the same skin-bundle, follow these steps:

Turn on Valorant on your PC. Go to the Store option located in the home screen menu. Select the Mystbloom collection and then access the components of the bundle. Keep moving till you come across the player card for the collection. Press the "Purchase Item" button below the player card. The card costs a total of 375 VP, so make sure you have the balance in your account.

If you have bought the entire Mystbloom bundle, the player card will automatically be added to your collection's inventory.

To equip the card on your Valorant profile, head to your collection and select the Mystbloom player card.

Mystbloom player card price in Valorant

As mentioned, the Mystbloom player card as an individual item costs only 375 VP in Valorant. If you want to purchase the entire bundle, you will need to spend a total of 8,700 VP, since it is an exclusive skin collection.

Purchasing the entire collection grants you not just the player card, but also the gun buddy and spray along with all the skins available in the Mystbloom collection.

What skins are included in the Mystbloom skin collection?

Expand Tweet

The Mystbloom skin collection is an exclusive bundle, and has skins for five weapons:

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Melee (Mystbloom Kunai)

Each skin has four variants (including the default variant) based on the four main seasons - Spring (default), Summer, Autumn, and Winter. The individual skins are priced at 2,175 VP each, whereas the melee costs a whopping 4,350 VP.