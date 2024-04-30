How much does Valorant's Mystbloom skin collection cost? 

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 3 is right around the corner. Like always this next Act will bring loads of new content for the players, including the latest skin bundle, Mystbloom.

Mystbloom has already taken people by storm due to its pretty aesthetics and some great animations. This article will go in-depth regarding its features, weapons, cost, and other information.

Valorant's Mystbloom skin collection details

The Mystbloom collection puts players in a beautiful and calming environment. All of its features tend to heavily complement this aesthetic. While inspecting the weapons, the flowers on the weapon will light up and the players can hear a faint shimmering sound effect.

Mystbloom kill finisher (Image via Riot Games)

The most impressive part of the collection is easily its kill finisher. After killing the final enemy, they will be turned into a large mystical flower that will slowly open up. This will be surrounded by many smaller flowers creating a garden. The color of the flowers will change according to the variants equipped.

Weapons and bundle information

The Mystbloom collection will feature four weapons and a Melee skin:

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Mystbloom Kunai

All of these weapons come with their own customizations and hence are upgradeable. The complete bundle is available for 8700 VP (Valorant Points) which will also include Accessories like a Player Card, Gun Buddy, and Spray. The weapons cost 2175 VP each whereas the Melee costs 4350 VP.

The Mystbloom collection comes with an amazing reload animation wherein the player will remove the magical flower from the weapons and insert another. One thing to note is that the Gun Buddy will have two different states: Closed and Open flower which will change throughout the course of time. The buddy will change from one state to another after 12 minutes or so.

Melee and variants

The Mystbloom Kunai (Image via Riot Games)

Mystbloom's Melee weapon is a Kunai which looks similar to the one from Valorant Go! Vol 1 collection. However, it has a unique inspect animation where the characters will spin the Kunai on their finger continuously until the player does some other action. Players can also hear mystical sounds playing in the background during this animation.

The Mystbloom collection provides some of the most gorgeous variants in Valorant. These include the default (Pink), Autumn (Light Blue), Summer (Red), and lastly, Winter (Dark Blue). This is a big win for players as many have been asking for a new skin collection with a pink variant.

Release date and cost

The Mystbloom Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Players interested in purchasing the Mystbloom skin collection can do so from the in-game store at the cost of 8700 VP. The bundle will be available for purchase on April 30, 2024, or May 1, 2024, depending on the player's region. Due to this price tag, Mystbloom will be identified under the Exclusive category of skins, meaning it will never appear in the Night Market.

