All Cypher nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08

Since Episode 8 Act 3 is right on the Horizon, the developers have unveiled certain Cypher nerfs in Valorant in patch 8.08. The Moroccan Sentinel is about to get a severe array of nerfs that might affect the current Sentinel meta in the Valorant ranked or esports scene.

Considering the last couple of seasons, Sentinels like Killjoy, and Chamber have seen a severe fall in their pick rates. Hence, the developer might have a plan to make some room for these Sentinels in the meta section by nerfing the information broker.

Having said that, this article will showcase all Cypher nerfs in Valorant that are about to be introduced in the upcoming Season.

Cypher nerfs in Valorant patch 8.08

The developer has pushed a plethora of updates for Cypher with the patch 7.09 update. It provided the Sentinel a top spot in the Agent pyramid of Valorant. However, with these following Cypher nerfs in Valorant, the Moroccan Sentinel will face some significant nerf that’ll help the opposition to change their strategy accordingly.

Updates to Cypher’s Trapwire (C) gives enemies more time to deal with it after it has been triggered while the reduction in slow duration provides those caught a slightly better chance to use movement to avoid death.

Trapwire (C)

Re-arm time increased 1 >>> 2s

Slow on Trapwire reduced 2 >>> 1.25s

Developers comment:

"We’ve seen it become common for Cyphers’ to hide Spycams (E) in the playspace and continually watch enemies without them knowing. We’ve added an audio telegraph for enemies who are being watched to provide those who are quietly moving a cue that they are being watched."

Spycam (E)

Enemies now hear looping audio when they are actively being watched by Cypher from within the Spycam (E).

