Valorant Mystbloom skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

The Valorant Mystbloom skin collection is all set to add a fresh and flowery aura to your rank-up journey. Prepare to be immersed in a world of tranquility as you equip this weapon that featues a blooming flower as its central theme.

Witness flowers bloom across the gun as you draw it, and a gentle flurry of petals surrounds it. The floral skin collection is all set to launch with Valorant Episode 8 Act 3, on April 30, 2024.

In this article, we will explore the various skins, their prices, and all other details about the Valorant Mystbloom skin collection.

When is the Mystbloom skin bundle coming to Valorant?

The Mystbloom collection will be available in the in-game shop from April 30, 2024, just as Episode 8 Act 3 launches, and as soon as the current Switchback collection expires.

Like all other collections, it is likely to be available in the in-game shop for approximately two weeks.

All weapons and variants available in Valorant's Mystbloom skin collection

The Mystbloom collection will have a skin for the Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Mystbloom skin bundle contains an impressive assortment of weapon skins. You will find skins for these weapons:

Phantom

Sheriff

Operator

Judge

Melee (Mystbloom Kunai)

The Mystbloom skin collection isn't just about the floral aesthetics, it offers an overall Zen experience. Inspecting the weapons also provides calming visuals and music that enhances the theme. Even the Kunai boasts a unique looping inspect animation, making it a joy to admire.

The collection offers a variety of color variants inspired by the four seasons:

Spring (default pink theme)

Autumn (light blue theme)

Summer (red theme)

Winter (dark blue theme).

These variants affect both the weapon's design and the finisher's visual effects, allowing you to choose the theme that resonates the most with you.

The collection also features a spray, a card background, and a unique gun buddy which changes its appearance after 12 minutes of in-game time has passed.

Expected price of the Mystbloom skin collection in Valorant

The Mystbloom collection is expected to follow the pricing structure of previous Exclusive weapon collections in the tactical shooter. This means you can expect each weapon skin in the bundle to cost around 2,175 VP, bringing the total cost of the entire Mystbloom skin collection to 8,700 VP.

The melee weapon from similar collections was priced at 4,350 VP if purchased separately. Assuming the Mystbloom Kunai doesn't boast any groundbreaking design elements, it likely follows the same price point.