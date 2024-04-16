Valorant Switchback bundle: Everything we know so far about the rumored bundle

Valorant Switchback bundle is about to make its way to the game as its latest skin bundle. The key visuals for the upcoming bundle were leaked, teasing the collection's theme and the weapon skins it would include. These initial visuals are likely to create a buzz among Valorant players eager to upgrade their in-game aesthetics.

The game released its newest patch 8.07 which makes key changes to popular agents like Omen and the newly released Clove. With the additional leak of the gun skins and the visuals, anticipation for the Switchback bundle is sure to climb.

Valorant Switchback bundle: All skins

Expand Tweet

The Valorant Switchback bundle is set to arrive as the Sovereign 2.0 bundle takes its leave from the store. This skin line introduces a new skin with a color combination that hasn't been seen before. The skins are clad in orange, gray, and white, at least for the variant that has been leaked.

From the leaked image, the bundle seems to have skins for the following weapons:

Phantom

Stinger

Classic

Marshall

Melee

The Melee weapon for the Switchback bundle, a sickle, is termed Switchback Ascender.

Valorant Switchback bundle: Price and animations

Expand Tweet

While there won't be any variants, levels, or finishers to customize the cosmetics, skins from the Switchback bundle themselves are confirmed to be part of the Select Skin Tier, suggesting high-quality designs. This automatically means that the sound of the guns would also be the same as that of the default, vanilla guns.

The individual weapon skins would cost 875 VP each, with the melee weapon priced at 1750 VP. If you want the entire collection, you could grab the bundle for a discounted price of 3500 VP. This bundle would prove to be an excellent choice for the gamers out there on a budget, who still want some skins in their inventory.

Valorant Switchback bundle: Expected release date

While the exact release date of the much anticipated Switchback bundle remains under wraps, speculation suggests it would arrive following the departure of the current Sovereign 2.0 bundles.

Riot Games is likely to unveil the official launch details closer to the patch deployment. In the meantime, the community buzzes with excitement for the Omen buffs received in the latest patch 8.07, along with changes done to Clove and them being allowed for the VCT matches and tournaments.

For more content on Valorant, check out the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback