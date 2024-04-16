Valorant's Clove is set to make VCT debut from week 3

In an unexpected turn of events, it has been announced that Valorant’s Clove will be eligible to play in the upcoming VCT, or Valorant Champions Tour, matches. In a recent X post by @ValorantEsports, the authority claimed to unlock the newest Valorant Agent starting from VCT week 3 matches onwards. The post reads:

“Clove is back!

It added:

"VALORANT's newest agent will be eligible for International League competition starting with #VCT Week 3 matches!”

As we’re approaching the tail end of Week 2, Valorant professionals can officially use all 24 Agents during their matches in the upcoming Week 3 matches. Meanwhile, the dates will differ for all regions. Professionals from the Americas League Stage 1 will be able to play the new Controller from April 21, 2024.

EMEA League Stage 1 players can use the Agent early as Week 3 will start on April 17, 2024. On the other hand, the Pacific League Stage 1 players will get their hands on the Agent on April 20, 2024.

However, in between all this fiasco, Riot Games hasn’t unveiled the primary bug that forced them to pull out the Scottish troublemaker from the VCT Agent roster. Some netizens speculated that it might be due to a bug in their abilities.

This article explores all the reasons and outcomes that might occur after the recent announcement of Valorant's Clove from the Valorant Champions Tour.

Riot Games announced Valorant's Clove eligible for VCT matches

Expand Tweet

It’s been over two weeks since Valorant's Clove debuted on the live servers. However, the Radiant smoker has yet to be played in a VCT match. After the recent announcement, fans are finally heaving a sigh of relief as they will get to witness the character in action.

Riot Games has already tested certain changes with the Controller in PBE servers and is set to release a patch before VCT week 3 matches to fix the unknown bug of Clove (Patch 8.07).

This might open up several opportunities for professionals to showcase their skills as a Clove main. Following the release of the newest Controller Agent with the 8.05 patch, we were expecting some changes in the Controller meta.

We’ve already witnessed a drastic change in the pick rate of the Radiant smoker in ranked matches, and considering how functional and versatile this agent is, we can expect a similar scenario in the competitive scene as well.

How and when it all started

Expand Tweet

It all started a few weeks ago on April 4, 2024, when the VCT authority announced Clove’s ineligibility in professional matches. Valorant players worldwide were complaining about an ability bug in the Scottish smoker’s kit. Apparently, the Pick-me-up ability was bugged and players were facing difficulty absorbing HP from beaten enemies.

As Riot Games has finally addressed this issue and taken a step toward fixing it, players will witness Clove's debut from week 3 matches onwards.

For more news and guides about Valorant's Clove, check the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback