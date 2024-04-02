Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Bind

Diving into the intricate maze of corridors and strategic chokepoints, Bind stands as a labyrinth of opportunities for Clove aficionados in Valorant. With the enigmatic Controller stepping into the fray, a new era of tactical dominance is poised to unfold.

For Controller mains seeking to assert their supremacy, understanding the optimal setups and lineups on Bind is paramount. This map, with its twisting teleporters, one-way smokes, and hidden cubbies, thrives on strategic agent usage.

This guide is tailored to empower you with the essential Clove strategies, both offensively and defensively, across A and B sites. We'll dissect the best approaches to attacking and defending both A and B sites, transforming you into a strategic mastermind.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Bind in Valorant

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Bind

While attacking A-site on Bind, there are two combinations of smokes for your team. The angles that these two combinations block are nearly the same, and which smoke should be done depends on your team's play.

Combination #1

Tactical map view

A-Site attacking smokes tactical map view combo 1 (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

A-site attacking smokes combo 1 in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Combination #2

Tactical map view

A-Site attacking smokes tactical map view combo 2 (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes loog in-game

A-site attacking smokes combo 2 in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Bind

To attack B-site on Valorant's Bind, the best smokes are the default ones at CT-Spawn entrance and B-elbow. These smokes cover the chokepoints where defenders like to stronghold, giving you easier access to the site.

Tactical map view

B-Site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B-site attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle attacking lineups for Bind in Valorant

Meddle is an ability that works best when utilized with other damaging abilities in Valorant. Pair this up with your duelists for some easy frags and site control.

A-site lamps

A-site Meddle lineup for lamps (Image via Riot Games)

A-site showers

A -site Meddle lineup for showers (Image via Riot Game)

Back of B-site

Back of B-site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Bind in Valorant

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Bind

To defend A-site on Split, you need to smoke A-short and entrance to bath/showers. Attackers will enter from these points primarily, so smoking them off should buy you and your teammates some time and map control.

Tactical map view

A-site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

A-site defending smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Bind

Akin to smokes on A-site, your primary smoking points on B-site will also be areas where the attackers push from, that is, on hookah and B-long.

Tactical map view

B-site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B-site defending smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove Meddle defending lineups for Bind in Valorant

A-site short near lamps

A-site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B-site cubby

B-site Meddle lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Best Clove one way smokes on Bind in Valorant

Clove's Ruse provides some subtle one-way smokes on Bind. These troublesome angles can be utilized for some unexpected kills and tactical gains. However, they are situational, and you should exercise caution before using them.

Smoke #1 (A-short aggressive peek)

Tactical map view

Tactical map view for one way smoke on A-short (Image via Riot Games)

How the smoke looks in-game

In-game view for one way smoke on A-short (Image via Riot Games)

Smoke #2 (A-site boxes)

Tactical map view

Tactical map view for one way smoke on A-boxes (Image via Riot Games)

How the smoke looks in-game

In-game view for one way smoke on A-boxes (Image via Riot Games)

With this arsenal of Clove setups and lineups at your disposal, you're well on your way to mastering Bind as a Clove main in Valorant. Remember, these are just the foundational strategies - as you gain experience, don't hesitate to experiment and create your smoke placements and sneaky one-way smokes to confuse your opponents.

With constant practice and innovation, you'll soon be manipulating Bind's labyrinthine corridors and strategic chokepoints like a true Clove aficionado, leading your team to glorious victories.

For more articles and guides on Clove, check out the following:

All Clove abilities || How to unlock Clove || How will Clove change Valorant's meta || How to use Pick Me Up effectively || How to Clove's ultimate Not Dead Yet effectively || Gun skins that Clove players would want to have